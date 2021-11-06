Rapid replay: Graham Mertz earns game ball in Badgers' dominating win over Rutgers

Almost everything went the University of Wisconsin football team’s way Saturday in its first trip to Rutgers since 2014. However, the 52-3 victory against the Scarlet Knights may have been costly to the Badgers’ chances of continuing their hot streak in the final month of the regular season.
Junior running back Chez Mellusi — the team’s starter and leading rusher entering the game — was injured on a third-quarter run. It was a non-contact injury after he made a cut back toward the middle of the field, and he immediately reached for his left knee. Mellusi was in the sideline medical tent for more than 10 minutes before slowly walking back to the locker room.
Details on Mellusi’s injury weren’t immediately available after the game.
UW (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) didn’t allow Rutgers to find the end zone even with second- and third-string defenders on the field for some of the third quarter and all of the fourth. The Badgers continued their run of creating turnovers, with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the first half leading to 21 points. The Badgers’ 52 points were their most in a game since Sept. 9, 2019, when they beat Central Michigan 61-0.
Freshman running back Braelon Allen tallied 129 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, extending his streak of consecutive 100-yard games to five.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Badgers weren’t ranked in last week’s Associated Press Top 25, but earned the No. 21 slot in the College Football Playoff poll. Blowing out Rutgers might not push the Badgers up much in the CFP rankings, but UW could see itself move into the AP ranks after its fifth consecutive win. The win also locks up bowl eligibility, meaning the Badgers will end a 20th consecutive season in a bowl game.
Next week’s home matchup against Northwestern is a chance for the Badgers to avenge their 17-7 defeat last season at Ryan Field, one in which they turned the ball over five times.
GAME BALL
QB Graham Mertz
It certainly wasn’t perfect, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz had his best game of the season and helped the offense stay on schedule when the game was within reason. Mertz tied his season-high with 240 yards and had a season-best three touchdowns. His 72-yard touchdown to Danny Davis in the third quarter was the program’s longest pass play since 2010.
Honorable mention: RB Braelon Allen
THREE KEY PLAYS
1. Caesar Williams’ pick-six
UW’s defense was all over Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral in the first half, and that pressure led to points for the Badgers. Junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton blew past the center and was in Vedral’s face, forcing an errant pass to the left that sailed over a receiver's head and right into the hands of UW senior cornerback Caesar Williams.
Williams bolted toward the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown return. It was UW’s first pick-six since the Michigan State game in 2019 and put the Badgers up 23-3.
Hail Caesar! 🔥— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) November 6, 2021
If you got up to walk the dog, @BadgerFootball just scored twice in a blink: pic.twitter.com/Jw8o8u5szJ
2. Mertz finds Pryor for 6
The Badgers were aggressive late in the first half, going for the put-away score before the break. Mertz completed two passes for 26 yards after UW took over with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the first half, then lofted a ball into the end zone for senior receiver Kendric Pryor.
Pryor fought his way in front of his defender, boxed him out and then hauled in the pass through contact for a 25-yard touchdown. The score was Pryor’s first since playing Notre Dame in September and put the Badgers up 30-3 before half.
3. Jackson Acker TD run
With the game in hand, the Badgers had their second-team offense on the field and on his first collegiate carry, freshman tailback Jackson Acker broke to his right and scored from 14 yards out.
The Verona High School product was also on the field earlier in the game, motioning into an H-back position on a third-and-short that was converted. Redshirt sophomore Julius Davis had four rushes for 28 yards to set up Acker’s run.
With Mellusi’s injury, the Badger may need another tailback like Davis or Acker to fill in.
