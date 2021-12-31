Rapid replay: Braelon Allen rushes for 159 but a defender gets the game ball in Wisconsin’s bowl win

LAS VEGAS — It didn’t come without some nervous moments, but the University of Wisconsin football team did just enough to hold off a second-half charge from Arizona State to win the Las Vegas Bowl 20-13 victory at Allegiant Stadium.
The crowd of 32,515 people that appeared to favor UW saw the Badgers jump out to a comfortable lead in the first half only to watch Arizona State come out firing and score on its first possession to pull back within seven. Already down receiver Danny Davis, who didn’t suit up, UW also lost receivers Kendric Pryor and Chimere Dike and tight end Jake Ferguson to injuries and were short-handed most of the second half.
UW’s defense rose to the occasion and came up with stops on ASU’s other second-half drives. The Badgers offense took the ball in the fourth quarter at their 3-yard line with 9 minutes, 57 seconds left in the game. They drove inside ASU’s 10 and ate the rest of the game clock with an 18-play drive.
Freshman tailback Braelon Allen finished with 29 carries and 159 yards, and quarterback Graham Mertz was 11 of 15 for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mertz hit Dike for a 30-yard gain to convert a third-and-12 on the final drive to help the Badgers ice the win.
WHAT IT MEANS
Beating Arizona State gives the Badgers their fifth nine-win season under coach Paul Chryst, putting him second in program history with such seasons. He’s behind Barry Alvarez and Bret Bielema, who each had six. UW also improves to 6-1 in bowl games under Chryst.
UW was barely outside of the AP Top 25 at the end of the regular season, but has a good chance to get back into the poll after winning the bowl game. The Badgers will look significantly different next season — depending on a few players’ NFL decisions, UW could have as few as three returning starters on defense and five on offense.
GAME BALL
Nick Herbig, linebacker
UW sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig dominated his matchup against ASU right tackle Ben Scott, finishing with seven tackles and two sacks. Herbig hadn’t tallied a sack since the Badgers’ win at Rutgers on Nov. 6. He was instrumental in creating pressure on ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels and helped corral some of his scrambles in the second half.
Honorable mention: Collin Larsh, kicker
THREE KEY PLAYS
1. Markus Allen’s big catch
Freshman receiver Markus Allen was one of the stars of UW’s bowl-prep and he made a key play on the first drive of the game to give the Badgers an early lead.
Facing a third-and-12, Allen ran a deep corner route and leapt to catch a pass from Mertz, who was given good pocket to throw from. Allen held onto the ball through hits from two defensive backs and set the Badgers up inside ASU’s 10. Fullback John Chenal scored on a run the next play.
Allen played extensively after injuries at the receiver position, but his first catch was his biggest contribution.
2. Deep pass to Pearsall
ASU snatched the momentum in the third quarter after forcing a three-and-out and then scoring a touchdown to pull within seven points. Daniels, who had been effective scrambling but hadn’t done much through the air in the first half, heaved a pass down the right seam despite being hit on the play by UW’s Jack Sanborn.
The ball found a wide-open Ricky Pearsall, who had gotten free of coverage from safety John Torchio. The 38-yard gain put the Sun Devils at the Badgers’ 10-yard line.
3. Mertz to Dike extends the clinching drive
UW was backed up to its 3-yard line after it received a punt midway through the fourth quarter. After the offense had gotten a bit away from its end zone, it faced third-and-12 and needed a play. Mertz hung in the pocket and despite a rusher coming free in his face, laid the ball out in front of Chimere Dike for a 30-yard catch to get the Badgers across midfield and extend the crucial drive.
It was the most impressive throw of Mertz’s day, and Dike — who had been hurt earlier in the game after an attempted reverse — was able to sprint under the pass and make the play.