Rapid replay: Badgers football team gets confidence-boosting win over Eastern Michigan. Notre Dame is next

The No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team got exactly what it needed Saturday night against visiting Eastern Michigan — a confidence-boosting 34-7 rout of a lesser opponent.
It certainly wasn’t perfect and the Badgers (1-1) once again left points on the field after mistakes inside the Eagles’ 30-yard line in both halves, but the Badgers’ defense was suffocating throughout the contest and never let EMU think it had a chance at Camp Randall Stadium.
UW’s offensive line controlled the action for the most part, carving paths for the team’s trio of running backs that finally got unveiled. Junior tailback Chez Mellusi tallied 144 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries; sophomore Isaac Guerendo had 92 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown run in the second quarter; and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger — who didn’t play in the opener — had 62 yards on 15 carries.
The coaching staff put the brakes on this game in the middle of the third quarter, putting in the reserves for most of the second half.
EMU had just 92 total yards, 52 of which came on the final drives against backups. EMU had 16 yards rushing and gained just three first downs.
WHAT’S NEXT
UW goes into its only bye week of the season happy to get a win and a lot of players game snaps but still seeking a clean game in terms of execution. There likely won’t be much impact on the Badgers’ AP poll ranking after winning against a Group of 5 program.
The week off will give the Badgers extra time to prepare for No. 8 Notre Dame, which got past Toledo on Saturday. Former UW quarterback Jack Coan had a choppy game as the Irish’s signal-caller, but he led a comeback and threw the winning touchdown in the final minutes at home against Toledo. He’ll look to get one over on his former team when they square off Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
That game marks UW’s first regular-season game in an NFL stadium since the 2016 opener against LSU at Lambeau Field.
GAME BALL
Chez Mellusi
The Clemson transfer became the first UW tailback to record back-to-back 100-yard games in his first two Badgers contests since Corey Clement in 2013. It was fair to question if he could be a featured back for UW after being a backup at Clemson. But Mellusi has 51 carries in his first two appearances. He hardly played in the second half against EMU, but he tallied a career-long 60-yard run on the game’s second play.
Honorable mention: DE Matt Henningsen
THREE KEY PLAYS
1. Guerendo’s home run
Guerendo’s top-end speed is something the Badgers coaching staff has lauded for years. It wasn’t until this season he was able to stay healthy long enough to put it on display on the field.
He did so in the second quarter against EMU, taking a handoff to the right side and getting around the edge. Once there, he stutter-stepped to get a safety on his heels, then turned on the jets down EMU’s sideline for an 82-yard touchdown.
2. Another Herbig sack
UW’s pass rush got consistent pressure for the second week in a row, and sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig recorded his second sack of the season with an impressive move around the edge.
The play was more memorable for EMU quarterback Ben Bryant’s helmet coming off. Bryant’s helmet hit Herbig’s outstretched arms and the helmet slipped off as Herbig attempted to wrap him up. The play was blown dead despite Bryant’s attempt to gain yards with a scramble.
3. David Carter snaps shutout
UW’s backup quarterback Chase Wolf owes his defense an apology.
The defense hadn’t allowed Eastern Michigan to get much of anything offensively and that unit didn’t sniff the end zone. But Wolf — playing in the fourth quarter with almost all second- and third-stringers on offense — threw a ball well behind intended target Jack Dunn and EMU’s David Carter picked it off at his own 2-yard line.