Rapid replay: Badgers dominate physical battle with Hawkeyes to stay in control of Big Ten West destiny

In a game hyped as the battle of the Big Ten Conference’s most physical teams, the University of Wisconsin controlled the line of scrimmage and the action for much of the afternoon against No. 9 Iowa.
After pulling ahead in the first half, the defense suffocated Iowa’s attempts to get back into the game and the Badgers reclaimed the Heartland Trophy with a 27-7 victory Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. UW is now 8-2 against Iowa since 2010.
Three takeaways in the first half and a balanced offensive attack helped UW jump out to a 20-0 lead at halftime, and Iowa couldn’t consistently move the ball in the second half to get back into the game.
UW freshman tailback Braelon Allen ran for 104 yards on 20 attempts, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz had 104 passing yards on 11 completions. He attempted 22 passes, and had two rushing touchdowns on QB sneaks.
The Badgers’ offensive line didn’t allow a sack and UW didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this season.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Badgers continue to be in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West Division, needing to win their next four games to clinch the division crown and earn a seventh bid to the Big Ten championship game since it began in 2011. A win over No. 9 Iowa combined with a win over No. 25 Purdue last week will likely be enough to get the Badgers back in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since losing to Notre Dame on Sept. 25.
UW heads to Piscataway, New Jersey, next week for just its fourth meeting with Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2015. UW is 3-0 against Rutgers all time. Rutgers had lost four consecutive Big Ten games entering today’s contest against Illinois.
GAME BALL
OLB Nick Herbig
UW sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig was a terror around the edge against Iowa, tallying 2½ sacks and six tackles. Herbig also forced a fumble on one of those sacks, setting the Badgers up with the ball at the Iowa 8-yard line. Herbig’s sack in the fourth quarter derailed Iowa’s last-gasp drive to get back into the game, and knocked starting quarterback Spencer Petras out of the game.
Honorable mention: ILB Leo Chenal.
THREE KEY PLAYS
1. Touchdown to Ferguson
With the Badgers facing a third-and-1 from Iowa’s 4-yard line in the first quarter, UW fooled an aggressive Hawkeyes front with a well-executed play-action pass for a score. Mertz faked the handoff and tight end Jake Ferguson did a good job of making Iowa’s linebackers think he was climbing up field to block. Ferguson slipped behind the linebackers and was alone in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.
It was Mertz’s fifth completion to a fifth different receiver on the drive, which put UW on the board.
2. Fourth-down stop
Iowa had seized the momentum in the third quarter, scoring on its second drive and forcing UW into three consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half.
But the Badgers’ defense got arguably its biggest stop of the game by stuffing two fullback dives by Monte Pottebaum on back-to-back plays and getting the ball back for the offense. UW’s offense responded by driving 60 yards for a touchdown.
3. Davis draws DPI
UW was in danger of giving Iowa some momentum back when the Badgers faced a third-and-6 from the Iowa 9 early in the fourth quarter. From an empty shotgun set, Mertz stood in against a free rusher and delivered a catchable ball to senior Danny Davis, who didn’t come down with it after Iowa senior cornerback Matt Hankins pulled on his left hip. The contact drew a pass interference flag and gave UW a first and goal at the Iowa 2.
UW scored three plays later when Mertz finished the drive with a QB sneak.
Getting the lead back to 20 points gave the defense enough cushion to hold on.