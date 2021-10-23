Rapid reaction: What the Badgers' best win of the season means for their Big Ten title game hopes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin football team has a win it can feel good about.
In their 30-13 win against No. 25 Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, the Badgers ended an eight-game losing streak against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and extended their win streak against Purdue to 15 games.
UW controlled the line of scrimmage and rode strong performances from junior tailback Chez Mellusi (27 carries, 149 yards and a touchdown) and freshman tailback Braelon Allen (12-140-2) to keep control of their fate in the Big Ten Conference’s West Division. If the Badgers win out, they’ll play in the Big Ten Championship game.
A turnover-filled first half allowed Purdue to stay in the game despite having minus-25 rushing yards and star receiver David Bell not finding any success against the Badgers secondary. Limiting Bell was crucial for the Badgers, and he finished with six catches for 33 yards and a long catch of 10 yards.
But the Badgers offense had scoring drives of 94 and 72 yards in the second half to pull away while the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
WHAT’S NEXT
Extending the win streak against the Boilermakers and snapping their skid against AP Top 25 teams should get the Badgers some positive attention this week, but it likely won’t be enough to get them ranked in the poll. However, UW’s losses have all come against top-15 teams, two of which are undefeated, so it’s possible voters could sneak them in after the road victory.
No. 11 Iowa comes to Camp Randall Stadium next week for an 11 a.m. kickoff that will chart the course for the Big Ten Conference’s West Division race over the final month of the season. If the Badgers win, they have an inside track to Indianapolis for the conference title game. A loss would put UW back to needing help.
GAME BALL
Collin Wilder
Senior safety Collin Wilder created two turnovers, one that helped seal the game for the Badgers, and had seven tackles. His interception in the fourth quarter led to a two-score lead for UW and he shut down the Boilermakers’ first drive of the second half with a forced fumble and recovery.
Honorable mention: UW’s running backs
THREE KEY PLAYS
1. Mertz strip sack
Purdue clearly watched the tape of UW’s loss against Michigan and saw the Badgers struggle to identify and pick up blitzes by defensive backs.
Cornerback Jamari Brown came off the right side of the offense and was untouched until he collided with Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz as he was about to throw. The fumble was recovered by defensive end George Karlaftis and returned 56 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. All 13 of Purdue’s points in the first half came off turnovers.
Mertz had time to throw and had shown quick decision-making up to that moment, but continuing a trend for Mertz, a bad play became a disaster for the Badgers.
2. Mellusi makes magic
With the score tied in the third quarter, UW got the ball back off a punt at its 6-yard line. Three plays later, it had a go-ahead touchdown. Mellusi made safety Cam Allen miss him 4 yards deep in the backfield, then he dodged linebacker Kieren Douglas as he crossed the line of scrimmage and sprinted to the end zone.
Mellusi came out of the game the previous series with an injury, but showed no ill effects on his highlight run. The drive was kick-started by a 70-yard gain by Allen.
3. Wilder’s pick
Senior safety Collin Wilder made good on a number of opportunities to swing the game, but none were more important than his fourth-quarter interception off Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell was hurried by outside linebacker Nick Herbig on the third-and-12 play, and his high pass was picked off by Wilder, who was creating his second turnover of the day after forcing and recovering a fumble in the third quarter.
Wilder’s pick helped UW go up two scores with 10:13 remaining.