Still months away from standing trial on sexual assault charges, Quintez Cephus is officially no longer on the University of Wisconsin football team.
Cephus, who was suspended via UW’s student-athlete discipline policy when chargers were brought against him in August, wasn’t listed on the Badgers’ spring practice roster released Wednesday, and a UW official confirmed he’s no longer on the team.
The trail for the Badgers’ top wideout in 2017 is set to begin July 29 after late-arriving evidence postponed an original February start date.
Five other players — outside linebackers Mason Platter and Paul Jackson, defensive end Kraig Howe, inside linebacker Ethan Cesarz and fullback Jake Collinsworth — were also absent from the Badgers’ spring roster, and a UW official confirmed they are no longer with the team.
Platter, a scholarship recruit who arrived on campus last summer, left the team for medical reasons.
Those who have switched positions since last season include Aaron Vopal (defensive end to offensive line), Nate Carter (quarterback to tight end), Hunter Johnson (running back to inside linebacker), Cormac Sampson (tight end to offensive line), Marty Strey (outside linebacker to inside linebacker) and Coy Wanner (fullback to tight end).
Other position changes that UW coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday include Griffin Grady from inside linebacker to outside linebacker, Seth Currens from safety to inside linebacker and both Isaac Guerendo and Brady Schipper from wide receiver to running back.