 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quiet off the field, Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger making noise on it
0 comments
topical alert
UW FOOTBALL | GAME 4

Quiet off the field, Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger making noise on it

{{featured_button_text}}

When Jonathan Taylor met Jalen Berger during the latter’s first recruiting visit to the University of Wisconsin, Taylor came away with the same impression most people around Berger.

“He was quiet,” Taylor said this week. “He was quiet.”

Berger’s coaches and teammates say he’s maintained his keep-to-himself nature since he arrived on campus this summer, but he’s starting to make noise on the field.

Heading into Saturday’s game against No. 10 Indiana (5-1), the true freshman leads the No. 18 Badgers (2-1) in rushing with 180 yards on 30 carries.

In a crowded backfield with players such as Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek and Isaac Guerendo, Berger has emerged as a dynamic option to hand off or throw to for UW. His 6 yards per carry are the best on the team by 2 yards and he's carving out a larger role for himself each week.

“At first, I was trying to play as fast, run as fast as I can trying to find the hole,” Berger said. “It’s pretty much like high school, just bigger guys and faster. Pretty much trying to be patient and just basically exploit the holes and try to score.”

Berger didn’t play in the team’s opener against Illinois but led the team in rushing against Michigan and Northwestern. Through all the starts and stops of the season for the Badgers, Berger has gotten more comfortable in his new surroundings and showing more of himself to others inside the program.

“Jalen, he’s funny, man. He doesn’t say a lot, but you know when he gets that big smile on his face that he’s kind of feeling it,” UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. “I think what he started this year, it was such an odd year and you didn’t quite get to start at the beginning and the number of reps that you would hope, especially for a freshman.

“I don’t know that he had the anticipation of, ‘Oh, I’m ready, I’m going to be playing,’ that feeling of, ‘OK, this is me.’ It’s kind of come on him … I see that in him. I see a different detail, I see a different confidence, I see an accountability to know it and then a pride in doing it right. It’s pretty cool, you know what I mean? I think he’s letting his personality show a little bit more. I think that kind of lends to his comfort level. I really like what he’s been able to do to this point. I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg with him.”

Jersey roots

Berger came to UW as a four-star recruit from Newark, New Jersey, continuing a deep tradition of the Badgers landing productive tailbacks from the Garden State. Ron Dayne, Anthony Davis, Corey Clement and Taylor all started in New Jersey before starring in the backfield.

Taylor — who is in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts — said he remembers Berger’s visit to UW and the way Berger took everything in about the situation.

“We’re having a recruit come in and we’re trying to see if he wants to be a part of the program, but really he’s evaluating us like, ‘Hey, do I fit here?’ I could tell he was observing a lot,” Taylor said.

Berger first heard of Taylor when he was a freshman in high school and Taylor was a senior. Berger’s brothers told him about the star back out of Salem, New Jersey, who was putting up monster numbers. When Berger met Taylor last year on his recruiting visit, he was impressed by what Taylor did on the field.

“It was just amazing to get to meet him, especially because that was the Iowa game I visited and he had like 250 yards,” Berger said. “Just to watch him play was amazing.”

Both Taylor and Berger credit part of their ability to how they were raised in New Jersey.

Both said high school teams there are built around a running back — “I call it a little bit of ‘bully ball’ up there in New Jersey,’ Taylor said — and establishing the line of scrimmage. That ethos meshes with UW’s identity, which helps ease the transition for backs.

There’s also an underdog mindset players feel that have something to prove when they get to the collegiate ranks, Berger said.

“Jersey gets slept on in high school, and I guess we play with a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “Everyone looks at Florida and California and all of those other players, but everyone sleeps on Jersey. I think that’s what it is. When we get to college, we try to get us out there more.”

Taylor has been watching the Badgers this season, tweeting about plays and players, even going so far as to wear a Northwestern jersey after losing a bet with a teammate after UW dropped its game with the Wildcats.

He tweeted, “Jerseyyy,” with a pair of emojis after Berger scored his first college touchdown Nov. 14 at Michigan. Taylor says his heir apparent has qualities that stand out.

“Watching him on the field, he’s getting comfortable each week,” Taylor said. “I like his patience. That’s something that’s hard to develop if you don’t already have it when you come in.”

Continuing to learn

Berger’s career started in unprecedented times. He arrived on campus in the summer. Soon after starting practices, the Big Ten Conference canceled its football season.

When the league reconsidered about a month later, Berger was still learning the ropes of the offense and finding his role. He dealt with some minor injuries that limited his availability at times, but did what he could to absorb information. He said listening to players such as Groshek, a fifth-year senior, helps him tremendously because Groshek knows the offense inside and out.

“He’s natural — something about those Jersey kids,” Groshek said with wry smile. “He’s come in, he’s been paying attention, wanting to learn. He’s really quiet so it’s tough to tell sometimes, but he’s obviously been engaged and wanting to show what he could do and he’s done a good job of that so far.”

But learning the scheme and your role is only one part of becoming a contributor.

UW coach Paul Chryst said he’s seen Berger pick up the study and recovery habits required to be successful.

“I think that’s the fun part about it — each week’s a little bit different. There’s obviously a component of how do you prepare mentally for a team,” Chryst said. “The film study that goes into it and how you approach each practice and what you need to do. Another component to it: the recovery stage. If you do play in a game, what do you have to do postgame, the day after the game, early in the week to allow yourself to get ready? Like all freshmen, Jalen’s working through that and that’s been fun.”

Coming off a tough outing against Northwestern and with two weeks to prepare for Indiana, the offense is looking to bounce back against a tough Indiana defense.

Berger’s confident he can continue to help lead the way in the backfield.

“It feels like a while since we played, especially coming off a loss,” Berger said. “We can’t really dwell on the past and let them beat us twice, so just move forward and focus on finishing games. The defense gave us a lot of opportunities last game, we’re just focusing on finishing this time.”

Who has the edge when the Badgers host Indiana?

+2 
jalen berger mug

Berger
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics