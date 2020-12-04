Quiet off the field, Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger making noise on it

“We’re having a recruit come in and we’re trying to see if he wants to be a part of the program, but really he’s evaluating us like, ‘Hey, do I fit here?’ I could tell he was observing a lot,” Taylor said.

Berger first heard of Taylor when he was a freshman in high school and Taylor was a senior. Berger’s brothers told him about the star back out of Salem, New Jersey, who was putting up monster numbers. When Berger met Taylor last year on his recruiting visit, he was impressed by what Taylor did on the field.

“It was just amazing to get to meet him, especially because that was the Iowa game I visited and he had like 250 yards,” Berger said. “Just to watch him play was amazing.”

Both Taylor and Berger credit part of their ability to how they were raised in New Jersey.

Both said high school teams there are built around a running back — “I call it a little bit of ‘bully ball’ up there in New Jersey,’ Taylor said — and establishing the line of scrimmage. That ethos meshes with UW’s identity, which helps ease the transition for backs.

There’s also an underdog mindset players feel that have something to prove when they get to the collegiate ranks, Berger said.