Quiet off the field, Wisconsin Badgers RB Jalen Berger making noise on it

When Jonathan Taylor met Jalen Berger during the latter’s first recruiting visit to the University of Wisconsin, Taylor came away with the same impression most people around Berger.
“He was quiet,” Taylor said this week. “He was quiet.”
Berger’s coaches and teammates say he’s maintained his keep-to-himself nature since he arrived on campus this summer, but he’s starting to make noise on the field.
Heading into Saturday’s game against No. 10 Indiana (5-1), the true freshman leads the No. 18 Badgers (2-1) in rushing with 180 yards on 30 carries.
In a crowded backfield with players such as Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek and Isaac Guerendo, Berger has emerged as a dynamic option to hand off or throw to for UW. His 6 yards per carry are the best on the team by 2 yards and he's carving out a larger role for himself each week.
“At first, I was trying to play as fast, run as fast as I can trying to find the hole,” Berger said. “It’s pretty much like high school, just bigger guys and faster. Pretty much trying to be patient and just basically exploit the holes and try to score.”
Berger didn’t play in the team’s opener against Illinois but led the team in rushing against Michigan and Northwestern. Through all the starts and stops of the season for the Badgers, Berger has gotten more comfortable in his new surroundings and showing more of himself to others inside the program.
“Jalen, he’s funny, man. He doesn’t say a lot, but you know when he gets that big smile on his face that he’s kind of feeling it,” UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. “I think what he started this year, it was such an odd year and you didn’t quite get to start at the beginning and the number of reps that you would hope, especially for a freshman.
“I don’t know that he had the anticipation of, ‘Oh, I’m ready, I’m going to be playing,’ that feeling of, ‘OK, this is me.’ It’s kind of come on him … I see that in him. I see a different detail, I see a different confidence, I see an accountability to know it and then a pride in doing it right. It’s pretty cool, you know what I mean? I think he’s letting his personality show a little bit more. I think that kind of lends to his comfort level. I really like what he’s been able to do to this point. I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg with him.”
Jersey roots
Berger came to UW as a four-star recruit from Newark, New Jersey, continuing a deep tradition of the Badgers landing productive tailbacks from the Garden State. Ron Dayne, Anthony Davis, Corey Clement and Taylor all started in New Jersey before starring in the backfield.
Taylor — who is in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts — said he remembers Berger’s visit to UW and the way Berger took everything in about the situation.
“We’re having a recruit come in and we’re trying to see if he wants to be a part of the program, but really he’s evaluating us like, ‘Hey, do I fit here?’ I could tell he was observing a lot,” Taylor said.
Berger first heard of Taylor when he was a freshman in high school and Taylor was a senior. Berger’s brothers told him about the star back out of Salem, New Jersey, who was putting up monster numbers. When Berger met Taylor last year on his recruiting visit, he was impressed by what Taylor did on the field.
“It was just amazing to get to meet him, especially because that was the Iowa game I visited and he had like 250 yards,” Berger said. “Just to watch him play was amazing.”
Both Taylor and Berger credit part of their ability to how they were raised in New Jersey.
Both said high school teams there are built around a running back — “I call it a little bit of ‘bully ball’ up there in New Jersey,’ Taylor said — and establishing the line of scrimmage. That ethos meshes with UW’s identity, which helps ease the transition for backs.
There’s also an underdog mindset players feel that have something to prove when they get to the collegiate ranks, Berger said.
“Jersey gets slept on in high school, and I guess we play with a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “Everyone looks at Florida and California and all of those other players, but everyone sleeps on Jersey. I think that’s what it is. When we get to college, we try to get us out there more.”
Taylor has been watching the Badgers this season, tweeting about plays and players, even going so far as to wear a Northwestern jersey after losing a bet with a teammate after UW dropped its game with the Wildcats.
He tweeted, “Jerseyyy,” with a pair of emojis after Berger scored his first college touchdown Nov. 14 at Michigan. Taylor says his heir apparent has qualities that stand out.
“Watching him on the field, he’s getting comfortable each week,” Taylor said. “I like his patience. That’s something that’s hard to develop if you don’t already have it when you come in.”
Continuing to learn
Berger’s career started in unprecedented times. He arrived on campus in the summer. Soon after starting practices, the Big Ten Conference canceled its football season.
When the league reconsidered about a month later, Berger was still learning the ropes of the offense and finding his role. He dealt with some minor injuries that limited his availability at times, but did what he could to absorb information. He said listening to players such as Groshek, a fifth-year senior, helps him tremendously because Groshek knows the offense inside and out.
“He’s natural — something about those Jersey kids,” Groshek said with wry smile. “He’s come in, he’s been paying attention, wanting to learn. He’s really quiet so it’s tough to tell sometimes, but he’s obviously been engaged and wanting to show what he could do and he’s done a good job of that so far.”
But learning the scheme and your role is only one part of becoming a contributor.
UW coach Paul Chryst said he’s seen Berger pick up the study and recovery habits required to be successful.
“I think that’s the fun part about it — each week’s a little bit different. There’s obviously a component of how do you prepare mentally for a team,” Chryst said. “The film study that goes into it and how you approach each practice and what you need to do. Another component to it: the recovery stage. If you do play in a game, what do you have to do postgame, the day after the game, early in the week to allow yourself to get ready? Like all freshmen, Jalen’s working through that and that’s been fun.”
Coming off a tough outing against Northwestern and with two weeks to prepare for Indiana, the offense is looking to bounce back against a tough Indiana defense.
Berger’s confident he can continue to help lead the way in the backfield.
“It feels like a while since we played, especially coming off a loss,” Berger said. “We can’t really dwell on the past and let them beat us twice, so just move forward and focus on finishing games. The defense gave us a lot of opportunities last game, we’re just focusing on finishing this time.”
Who has the edge when the Badgers host Indiana?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
UW had one of its worst offensive performances of the Paul Chryst era two weeks ago at Northwestern. Seven points won’t get it done against many teams and the UW offense needs to get back on track after turning the ball over five times.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (above) looked like a freshman against the Wildcats, making a number of mistakes that gave the ball away and ended drives on third down. Indiana’s defense has allowed some big plays through the air, but their secondary has come up with 16 interceptions in six games, leading the country in that category.
A concern for the Badgers is the health of the receiving corps. UW was without senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor at Northwestern, which hampered the offense and exposed a lack of depth at the position. Pryor practiced last week, but Davis’s status is questionable. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson leads UW in catches (18), yards (181) and touchdowns (four), but he took a number of hard hits against Northwestern and went to the sideline multiple times in obvious pain.
Freshman Chimere Dike hauled in a 49-yard TD for the team’s only score against the Wildcats and he could be a bigger factor in the passing game if injuries slow Davis, Ferguson or Pryor. When last week’s scheduled game against Minnesota was canceled, the Badgers were allowed to practice and convert the time to a bye week.
Jalen Berger has emerged as the best option in the Badgers’ stable of tailbacks. He had 93 yards on 15 carries against the Wildcats, leading the team in rushing for the second consecutive game. Indiana’s run defense has been up and down. It allows 135 yards per game on the ground, with highs of 307 and 250 allowed to Ohio State and Penn State, respectively. But the Hoosiers held Michigan (13), Michigan State (60) and Maryland (59) well below their averages.
Expect Berger, redshirt sophomore Nakia Watson, senior Garrett Groshek and an experienced offensive line to get things going for the Badgers.
EDGE | UW
WHEN THE HOOSIERS HAVE THE BALL
Indiana has one of the best offenses in college football with redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr. under center. However, after suffering a torn ACL in the third quarter of last week’s game against Maryland, Penix Jr. is out for the season.
Penix Jr. and the passing game have been Indiana’s bread-and-butter, so redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle will need to run the show and continue fueling a high-powered offense. Tuttle went 5-for-5 for 31 yards against the Terrapins.
The Hoosiers feature two of the best receivers in the conference and a top-tier tight end as well. Receivers Ty Fryfogle (above) leads the conference in receiving yards (652) and is tied for the conference lead with seven receiving touchdowns, while Whop Philyor (32 catches, 367 yards, two TDs) and tight end Peyton Hendershot (20-143-3) have been productive as well.
UW’s secondary suffered a setback last week when starting cornerback Rachad Wildgoose opted out of the rest of the season and declared for the NFL draft. Wildgoose was injured against Northwestern and may not have been healthy enough to play anyway. Indiana’s offense will test the secondary with Tuttle — a former four-star recruit — under center.
Despite a nearly-even split between run and pass plays, the Hoosiers average just 3 yards per carry. The Badgers have the sixth-best run defense in the FBS, allowing just 89 yards per game. Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (6-foot-2, 231 pounds) is a load to tackle and earned conference player of the week honors last week after scoring three touchdowns.
The Hoosiers used the wildcat formation often after Penix went down, so UW’s defense will need to be prepared for a variety of backfield looks.
EDGE | PUSH
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter Andy Vujnovich has been a big improvement at the position for the Badgers. His average kick of 42.9 yards ranks third in the conference and he’s had seven punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He did well pinning the Wildcats in tough field position, but the offense never capitalized on those flips of the field.
Charles Campbell has gone 8-for-9 on field goals for Indiana, including a long of 52 yards, and Haydon Whitehead is just behind Vujnovich with a 42.8-yard average on punts.
Only half of Indiana’s kickoffs this season have been touchbacks, so there should be chances for return man Stephan Bracey to make a play.
EDGE | PUSH
INTANGIBLES
The Penix Jr. injury removes one of the most exciting players in the conference in this game, but both teams have plenty on the line.
UW still has an outside shot of winning the Big Ten West, even if it won’t be eligible for the conference title game because it didn’t play enough games. The Hoosiers may represent the East in the conference championship game if Ohio State can’t play this weekend after a COVID-19 outbreak.
This is also a chance for both teams to get a win over an opponent ranked in the College Football Playoff poll, which will help their resumes for potentially earning a bid to a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Without Penix, the Hoosiers have to avoid the slow starts they’ve had this year against a UW team that, especially defensively, jumps on opponents early.
EDGE | PUSH
COACHING
Paul Chryst and Badgers need to regroup after a tough showing. Chryst’s decisions to punt inside the Northwestern 40 on a fourth-and-3 in the first half and to forgo a field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter down seven didn’t work out.
The injury situation may alter what offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph is able to do this week, but UW should have the advantage in the run game to rely on.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has again built a top-tier defense in college football, and that group is one of the best against the run in the nation.
Tom Allen (above) has gotten the Indiana program to heights it hasn’t reached since the mid-1960s.
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan along with assistants Mike Hart and Grant Heard have the Hoosiers’ offensive humming, while defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has gotten the defense focused on creating turnovers.
EDGE | UW
STATE JOURNAL PICK
A week of practices without a game should help the Badgers get healthy and reset for the stretch of the season, while Indiana is dealing with an injury to its star quarterback. If Mertz and the offense can avoid turnovers, the running game and defense should be able to control the pace of the game and keep UW ahead. Tuttle is talented, but it’s hard to expect him to run the offense as well as Penix Jr. did.
BADGERS 28, INDIANA 20
THE NUMBER (UW)
6: Yards per carry for freshman Jalen Berger (above) this year, 2 more than any other UW running back
THE NUMBER (INDIANA)
73.2: Percentage of the Indiana offense that comes through the passing game, the second highest in the conference behind Purdue
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Penalties: After limiting flags in the early weeks, UW had four offensive penalties for 25 yards against Northwestern
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Third-down conversions: Indiana converts 37.5 percent of its third-down chances, 11th in the conference, while UW leads the conference at 19.4 percent of third-down conversions allowed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!