GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: The UW sophomore tailback kicked off a potential Heisman campaign with 145 yards and two long touchdown runs.
THUMBS UP
UW cornerbacks: The young group will face much more difficult tests, but Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks and Madison Cone played well against the Hilltoppers. Hicks even had an interception to thwart a Western Kentucky drive.
THUMBS DOWN
UW offense: Yes, it was an opener, but the Badgers were too sloppy. There was a drop by A.J. Taylor, some bad throws by Alex Hornibrook, a fumble by Jonathan Taylor and even a pair of pre-snap penalties on the offensive line.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 – plays of 20 or more yards for the UW defense. That included five passes and two runs.
40 – consecutive home wins over non-conference opponents for the Badgers. This was the 23rd consecutive season UW won its home opener.
2,122 – career rushing yards for Jonathan Taylor, who became the 17th UW player to surpass the 2,000-yard mark.