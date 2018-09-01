Try 1 month for 99¢
Jonathan Taylor
Buy Now

Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor breaks away for a touchdown during the first quarter of Wisconsin's 34-3 win over Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

GAME BALL

Jonathan Taylor: The UW sophomore tailback kicked off a potential Heisman campaign with 145 yards and two long touchdown runs.

THUMBS UP

UW cornerbacks: The young group will face much more difficult tests, but Caesar Williams, Faion Hicks and Madison Cone played well against the Hilltoppers. Hicks even had an interception to thwart a Western Kentucky drive.

Photos: Wisconsin Badgers 34, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the 2018 season opener Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

1 of 31

THUMBS DOWN

UW offense: Yes, it was an opener, but the Badgers were too sloppy. There was a drop by A.J. Taylor, some bad throws by Alex Hornibrook, a fumble by Jonathan Taylor and even a pair of pre-snap penalties on the offensive line.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 – plays of 20 or more yards for the UW defense. That included five passes and two runs.

40 – consecutive home wins over non-conference opponents for the Badgers. This was the 23rd consecutive season UW won its home opener.

2,122 – career rushing yards for Jonathan Taylor, who became the 17th UW player to surpass the 2,000-yard mark.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments