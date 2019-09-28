A quick look at the 8th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 25-14 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big Ten West opener Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
GAME BALL
Chris Orr: Not only is the senior inside linebacker the emotional leader of the UW defense, he had two sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries against the Wildcats.
THUMBS UP
Zack Baun: The UW senior outside linebacker had 1½ tackles for loss, giving him 6½ through four games.
THUMBS DOWN
Jack Coan: The Badgers junior quarterback never got in a rhythm and finished with a paltry 4.7 yards per attempt.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 — touchdowns this season for sophomore defensive end Matt Henningsen, the first UW defensive player with multiple scores in a season since Aaron Henry had three TDs in 2010.
4 — touchdowns for junior tailback Jonathan Taylor on UW’s four opening drives of the game this season.
4,730 — career rushing yards for Taylor, moving him past Anthony Davis and into fourth on UW’s all-time list.
