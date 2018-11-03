GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: The Badgers' sophomore tailback rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
THUMBS UP
Danny Davis: The UW sophomore wide receiver finished with six catches for 60 yards and made a great effort to finish off an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan in the fourth quarter.
THUMBS DOWN
Alex Hornibrook: The UW junior quarterback was 7 of 16 for 92 yards and two interceptions in one half before leaving the game with a head injury. He’s now averaging a pick every 21.5 pass attempts this season.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 – career 200-yard games for Taylor. The only UW players with more are Ron Dayne (14) and Melvin Gordon (seven).
17 – consecutive seasons UW has been bowl eligible, the longest active streak in the Big Ten.
18 – plays for UW’s offense during a 78-yard drive that ended with a field goal in the second quarter. It was the Badgers’ longest drive in terms of plays since a 19-play, 89-yard touchdown drive vs. Ohio State in 2010.