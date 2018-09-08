GAME BALL
A.J. Taylor: The junior wide receiver caught five passes for 134 yards, the most for a UW player since Alex Erickson had 160 vs. Minnesota on Nov. 29, 2014.
THUMBS UP
Scott Nelson: The redshirt freshman safety’s interception near the goal line early in the second half preserved UW’s 10-7 lead and took the sails out of New Mexico’s upset bid.
THUMBS DOWN
UW’s return game: Freshman Aron Cruickshank made a couple shaky decisions that cost the Badgers some yardage. Plus, UW’s punt return unit was flagged twice for holding.
The Wisconsin Badgers beat the New Mexico Lobos, 45-14, on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 – career runs of 30 or more yards for Badgers sophomore tailback Jonathan Taylor. By comparison, UW’s defense has allowed three 30-yard runs in those 16 games.
20 – consecutive regular-season victories for UW since a 30-23 overtime loss to Ohio State on Oct. 15, 2016.
417 – rushing yards for the Badgers, their highest output in three-plus seasons under coach Paul Chryst.