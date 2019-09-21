Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH HIGH RAIN RATES PRODUCING RAINFALL FROM 2 TO 3 INCHES. * SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME FLOODED AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&