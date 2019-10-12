Jack Coan - UW vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan completed 18 of 21 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in the Badgers' 38-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A quick look at the 8th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 38-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

GAME BALL

Zack Baun: The senior outside linebacker scored the fourth touchdown of the season for the UW defense, a 34-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.

THUMBS UP

Jack Coan: The UW junior quarterback went 18 of 21 for 180 yards and a touchdown on a day Michigan State was able to contain junior tailback Jonathan Taylor.

Photos: Wisconsin Badgers cruise past Michigan State Spartans

Badgers 38, Spartans 0
Badgers 38, Spartans 0
Badgers 38, Spartans 0
Badgers 38, Spartans 0
Badgers 38, Spartans 0

THUMBS DOWN

Mark Dantonio: The Michigan State coach made major changes to his offensive staff during the offseason without actually firing anybody. It appears he didn’t go far enough in his makeover.

BY THE NUMBERS

4.8 — points allowed per game for the Badgers this season.

18  touchdowns for Taylor through six games. The over/under in Las Vegas for Taylor’s season total when the season began was 16.

152-3  UW’s scoring margin in the first half in 2019.

Bucky!

