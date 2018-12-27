GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: That’s five 200-yard performances in 13 games this season for Taylor, who seemingly continues to surpass records every time he takes the field. He finished with 205 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against Miami.
THUMBS UP
Takeaways: The Badgers produced five takeaways Thursday after recording just 20 in their first 12 games. Those turnovers led to 21 points for UW.
THUMBS DOWN
Miami quarterbacks: Malik Rosier has struggled through a difficult season, and things didn’t get any better Thursday. He completed 5-of-12 passes for 46 yards and three interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter. Freshman N’Kosi Perry didn’t fare any better, completing 1-of-5 passes for 2 yards and an interception.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 — 100-yard games for Taylor this season, tying Melvin Gordon (2014) for the most by a Badgers player in a single season.
10 — career interceptions for UW inside linebacker T.J. Edwards, more than any linebacker in program history.
32 — point margin of victory for the Badgers on Thursday, their largest over a Power Five team away from home since a 37-0 win at Rutgers on Nov. 1, 2014.