Alex Hornibrook
Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 17 of 22 passes for 205 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Wisconsin's 28-17 win over Iowa on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

GAME BALL

Alex Hornibrook: The UW junior quarterback went 17 of 22 for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those five incompletions were drops.

THUMBS UP

T.J. Edwards: An interception by the UW senior linebacker with 38 seconds sealed the win for the Badgers.

THUMBS DOWN

UW’s secondary: The Badgers’ young cornerbacks got picked on by the Hawkeyes, who had five passing plays of 20 yards or longer.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – turnovers for Iowa. UW had zero.

5 – consecutive wins for UW at Kinnick Stadium.

18.6 – average yards per completion for Iowa.

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

