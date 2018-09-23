GAME BALL
Alex Hornibrook: The UW junior quarterback went 17 of 22 for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those five incompletions were drops.
THUMBS UP
T.J. Edwards: An interception by the UW senior linebacker with 38 seconds sealed the win for the Badgers.
The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 28-17, on Saturday night in the teams' Big Ten opener at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
THUMBS DOWN
UW’s secondary: The Badgers’ young cornerbacks got picked on by the Hawkeyes, who had five passing plays of 20 yards or longer.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 – turnovers for Iowa. UW had zero.
5 – consecutive wins for UW at Kinnick Stadium.
18.6 – average yards per completion for Iowa.