Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' victory over Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl

A quick look at the University of Wisconsin football team's 42-28 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
GAME BALL
Jack Sanborn: In what may have been his final game at UW, the junior linebacker had 11 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception.
THUMBS UP
Devin Chandler: The freshman had a big day in his homecoming — Chandler grew up 15 minutes from Charlotte in Huntersville, North Carolina — with a 59-yard kickoff return that set up a tying touchdown in the third quarter.
THUMBS DOWN
UW cornerbacks: The Badgers allowed 407 passing yards, including 12 plays of 15 yards or longer.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 — deficit overcome by UW, its largest comeback in a bowl game.
19 — consecutive winning seasons for the Badgers since they went 5-7 in 2001.
176 — return yards on UW’s four interceptions: 72 from Collin Wilder, 60 from Scott Nelson, 41 from Noah Burks and three from Sanborn.
Photos: Badgers crush Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl