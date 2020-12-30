Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' victory over Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl

A quick look at the University of Wisconsin football team's 42-28 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

GAME BALL

Jack Sanborn: In what may have been his final game at UW, the junior linebacker had 11 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception.

THUMBS UP

Devin Chandler: The freshman had a big day in his homecoming — Chandler grew up 15 minutes from Charlotte in Huntersville, North Carolina — with a 59-yard kickoff return that set up a tying touchdown in the third quarter.

THUMBS DOWN

UW cornerbacks: The Badgers allowed 407 passing yards, including 12 plays of 15 yards or longer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BY THE NUMBERS

14 — deficit overcome by UW, its largest comeback in a bowl game.