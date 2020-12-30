 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' victory over Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl
0 comments
topical top story

Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' victory over Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}

A quick look at the University of Wisconsin football team's 42-28 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

GAME BALL

Jack Sanborn: In what may have been his final game at UW, the junior linebacker had 11 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception.

THUMBS UP

Devin Chandler: The freshman had a big day in his homecoming — Chandler grew up 15 minutes from Charlotte in Huntersville, North Carolina — with a 59-yard kickoff return that set up a tying touchdown in the third quarter.

THUMBS DOWN

UW cornerbacks: The Badgers allowed 407 passing yards, including 12 plays of 15 yards or longer.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

BY THE NUMBERS

14 — deficit overcome by UW, its largest comeback in a bowl game.

19 — consecutive winning seasons for the Badgers since they went 5-7 in 2001.

176 — return yards on UW’s four interceptions: 72 from Collin Wilder, 60 from Scott Nelson, 41 from Noah Burks and three from Sanborn.

Photos: Badgers crush Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics