GAME BALL | JONATHAN TAYLOR
The Badgers running back went over 1,000 yards for the season in the first half of the seventh game. With 159 yards total, he was part of a rushing attack that helped UW keep possession for 63 percent of the time.
THUMBS UP | TAIWAN DEAL
The second option in the Badgers' running back corps, he scored twice and gained 111 yards. It was only his second time reaching the 100-yard mark; the other was against Hawaii in 2015.
THUMBS DOWN | RAFAEL GAGLIANONE
A strong wind out of the northwest was tough Saturday, but the UW kicker missed a chance to become UW's career field goal leader when he pushed a 27-yarder to the right in the second quarter. He's still tied with Todd Gregoire at 65.
The Badgers improved to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Big Ten with a 49-20 Homecoming win over Illinois on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
BY THE NUMBERS
19 | The average margin of victory in the Badgers' nine-game winning streak over Illinois. UW has outscored the Illini 325-154.
8-1 | The Badgers' record following a loss in three-plus seasons under coach Paul Chryst. The only loss was in overtime against Ohio State on Oct. 15, 2016, following a loss at Michigan two weeks earlier.
5,157 | Career passing yards for the Badgers' Alex Hornibrook. With 188 Saturday despite two interceptions, he became the seventh player in UW history to throw for 5,000 yards.