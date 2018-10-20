Try 1 month for 99¢
Jonathan Taylor
Buy Now

Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor looks for running room in the third quarter of Wisconsin's 49-20 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday at Camp Randall in Madison.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

GAME BALL | JONATHAN TAYLOR

The Badgers running back went over 1,000 yards for the season in the first half of the seventh game. With 159 yards total, he was part of a rushing attack that helped UW keep possession for 63 percent of the time.

THUMBS UP | TAIWAN DEAL

The second option in the Badgers' running back corps, he scored twice and gained 111 yards. It was only his second time reaching the 100-yard mark; the other was against Hawaii in 2015.

THUMBS DOWN | RAFAEL GAGLIANONE

A strong wind out of the northwest was tough Saturday, but the UW kicker missed a chance to become UW's career field goal leader when he pushed a 27-yarder to the right in the second quarter. He's still tied with Todd Gregoire at 65.

BY THE NUMBERS

19 | The average margin of victory in the Badgers' nine-game winning streak over Illinois. UW has outscored the Illini 325-154.

8-1 | The Badgers' record following a loss in three-plus seasons under coach Paul Chryst. The only loss was in overtime against Ohio State on Oct. 15, 2016, following a loss at Michigan two weeks earlier.

5,157 | Career passing yards for the Badgers' Alex Hornibrook. With 188 Saturday despite two interceptions, he became the seventh player in UW history to throw for 5,000 yards.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments