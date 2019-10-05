Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs for a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Badgers' 48-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Taylor had a career-high five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving.
A quick look at the 8th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 48-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: Taylor’s body of work will stand in UW and NCAA record books for years to come, so any time he accomplishes something for the first time, it’s significant. His five touchdowns were a career-high, and the threat of him getting the ball on a hand-off opened up easy play-action passes for Jack Coan.
THUMBS UP
Joe Rudolph: UW’s offensive coordinator didn’t need to do anything fancy, just let his offensive line and Taylor go to work. He also got his second unit a good deal of work in the second half.
THUMBS DOWN
Kent State offensive line: UW defenders were in the backfield on nearly every play. The Badgers racked up nine sacks. Zack Baun entered the game as UW’s sack leader with three, and he added three more against the Golden Flashes.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jack Dunn (16) scores on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs for a 48-yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) jumps over Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Jamal Parker (7) after a 3rd quarter reception.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57), right and Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Garrett Rand (93) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) for no gain in the 3rd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) tries to tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) in the 3rd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) rushes during the 3rd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers fullback John Chenal (44) is hit by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Dean Clark (23) during the 3rd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) looking for running room in the 3rd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looking for a receiver during the 3rd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Izayah Green-May (50) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes running back Jo-El Shaw (33) in the 4th quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jack Dunn (16) scores on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) is knocked out of bounds by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Elvis Hines (8) after a 1st quarter catch.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) stiff arms Kent State Golden Flashes linebacker Matt Bahr (6) in the 1st quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) was not able to hang on to this pass in the 1st quarter. He was defended by Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Jamal Parker (7).
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) in the 1st quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Reggie Pearson (2) and Donete Burton tackle Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (23) in the 1st quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a 17-yard touchdown pass to Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) in the 2nd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is tackled by Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) in the 2nd quarter.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) tackles Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (14) during the 2nd quarter.