Jonathan Taylor - UW vs. Kent State

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs for a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Badgers' 48-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Taylor had a career-high five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A quick look at the 8th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 48-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

GAME BALL

Jonathan Taylor: Taylor’s body of work will stand in UW and NCAA record books for years to come, so any time he accomplishes something for the first time, it’s significant. His five touchdowns were a career-high, and the threat of him getting the ball on a hand-off opened up easy play-action passes for Jack Coan.

THUMBS UP

Joe Rudolph: UW’s offensive coordinator didn’t need to do anything fancy, just let his offensive line and Taylor go to work. He also got his second unit a good deal of work in the second half.

THUMBS DOWN

Kent State offensive line: UW defenders were in the backfield on nearly every play. The Badgers racked up nine sacks. Zack Baun entered the game as UW’s sack leader with three, and he added three more against the Golden Flashes.

BY THE NUMBERS

9.8: Yards per rush for Taylor, his best average in a game this season.

5: Games in a row the Badgers’ first drive on offense has resulted in a Taylor rushing touchdown.

13.75: Opponents’ conversion percentage on third down against UW this season, the best mark in FBS.

