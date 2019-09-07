GAME BALL
Jack Coan: The Badgers junior quarterback passed for a career-high 363 yards — the fifth-highest total in program history — and three touchdowns.
THUMBS UP
Quintez Cephus: The UW junior wide receiver had six receptions for a career-high 130 yards and two touchdowns in his first home game since returning from a season-long suspension.
THUMBS DOWN
Jim McElwain: The Central Michigan coach made a baffling statement on his coaches’ show Thursday, saying the Badgers “have no idea what’s to come.” That’s a lot of bravado for a five-touchdown underdog.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 — touchdowns for UW junior tailback Jonathan Taylor in 40 touches this season.
61 — UW’s margin of victory, its largest since a 63-point win over Indiana (83-20) on Nov. 13, 2010.
400 — passing yards for the Badgers, their most since producing 423 in a loss to Minnesota on Oct. 23, 1993.
