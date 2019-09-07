Jack Coan - UW vs. Central Michigan

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan completed 26 of 33 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in the Badgers' 61-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

GAME BALL

Jack Coan: The Badgers junior quarterback passed for a career-high 363 yards — the fifth-highest total in program history — and three touchdowns.

THUMBS UP

Quintez Cephus: The UW junior wide receiver had six receptions for a career-high 130 yards and two touchdowns in his first home game since returning from a season-long suspension.

Photos: Wisconsin Badgers hammer Central Michigan Chippewas in home opener

Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0
Badgers 61, Chippewas 0

THUMBS DOWN

Jim McElwain: The Central Michigan coach made a baffling statement on his coaches’ show Thursday, saying the Badgers “have no idea what’s to come.” That’s a lot of bravado for a five-touchdown underdog.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 — touchdowns for UW junior tailback Jonathan Taylor in 40 touches this season.

61 — UW’s margin of victory, its largest since a 63-point win over Indiana (83-20) on Nov. 13, 2010.

400 — passing yards for the Badgers, their most since producing 423 in a loss to Minnesota on Oct. 23, 1993.

Photos: Badger fans celebrate home opener

Welcoming the team
Impromptu performance
Well-traveled mascot
Bucky love
Badger Bash at Union South

Bucky!

