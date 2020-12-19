Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' overtime victory over Minnesota Golden Gophers

A quick look at the Wisconsin Badgers' 20-17 overtime victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

GAME BALL

Garrett Groshek: The UW senior running back picked a great time for the best game of his career, finishing with 154 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

THUMBS UP

Leo Chenal: The sophomore linebacker had a monster game for the UW defense. He recorded 13 tackles, including five for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

THUMBS DOWN

UW cornerbacks: The Badgers gave up way too much cushion at times and allowed four plays of 20 or more yards through the air.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 — carries of 18 yards for longer for Minnesota tailback Mohamed Ibrahim, who finished with 151 yards total on 26 attempts.