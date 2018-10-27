GAME BALL
Isaiah Bowser: The freshman tailback finished with 117 yards – he had 110 coming into the game – and a touchdown for Northwestern.
THUMBS UP
Zack Baun: The UW junior outside linebacker finished with an interception and two quarterback hurries.
THUMBS DOWN
Paul Chryst: UW’s coach took the blame for the Badgers needing to burn a timeout before the game’s opening play from scrimmage. And Chryst’s decision to attempt a 51-yard field goal with the Badgers trailing 24-10 late in the third quarter was a real head-scratcher.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-5 – UW’s record in its last six trips to Evanston.
2 – double-digit losses for the Badgers this season, the first time since 2009 that they’ve had more than one in a season.
182 – rushing yards for the Wildcats, a season high. They came into the game ranked 127th of 129 teams nationally in rushing offense (78.1).