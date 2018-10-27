Try 1 month for 99¢
Isaiah Bowser
Wildcats running back Isaiah Bowser carried the ball 34 times for 117 yards, including this 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Northwestern's 31-17 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

GAME BALL

Isaiah Bowser: The freshman tailback finished with 117 yards – he had 110 coming into the game – and a touchdown for Northwestern.

THUMBS UP

Zack Baun: The UW junior outside linebacker finished with an interception and two quarterback hurries.

THUMBS DOWN

Paul Chryst: UW’s coach took the blame for the Badgers needing to burn a timeout before the game’s opening play from scrimmage. And Chryst’s decision to attempt a 51-yard field goal with the Badgers trailing 24-10 late in the third quarter was a real head-scratcher.

BY THE NUMBERS

1-5 – UW’s record in its last six trips to Evanston.

2 – double-digit losses for the Badgers this season, the first time since 2009 that they’ve had more than one in a season.

182 – rushing yards for the Wildcats, a season high. They came into the game ranked 127th of 129 teams nationally in rushing offense (78.1).

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

