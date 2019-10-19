GAME BALL
Brandon Peters: Despite completing just nine passes and taking four sacks, the Illinois QB was able to bounce back from an injury and tallied a pair of touchdowns. His quick, accurate throws and guts to take deep shots gave the Fighting Illini its chance to pull off the upset. THUMBS UP Tony Adams: The Illinois defensive back’s decision to fade back away from Garrett Groshek and toward Jake Ferguson on UW’s final offensive play resulted in his first interception of the year. His leaping catch was also one for the highlight reel THUMBS DOWN
UW’s offensive line: The Badgers averaged just 3.6 yards per rush on 43 tries, and quarterback Jack Coan was sacked twice and under pressure a fair amount. UW also failed to turn red zone possessions into touchdowns, including one trip the Badgers failed to score on three rushing tries from the 3-yard line or shorter. BY THE NUMBERS
40:49: UW’s time of possession, despite a lackluster running game. However, drives that stalled in the red zone will be what the Badgers lament going forward. 264: Passing yards for Coan, his most since Week 2. 315: Total yards for Illinois’ offense, the most allowed by UW this season.

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball as Wisconsin's Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois wide receiver Jordan Holmes (84) runs past Wisconsin defender Adam Krumholz (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois' Dre Brown runs the ball as Wisconsin's Zack Baun (56) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs the ball after a reception as Illinois' Sydney Brown (30) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs the ball as Illinois' Oluwole Betiku, Jr (47) and Stanley Green (7) chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws to Quintez Cephus (87) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois' Donny Navarro (86) takes the ball in for a touchdown ahead of Wisconsin defenders Rachad Wildgoose (5) and Donte Burton (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe, second from right, celebrates with teammates including Donny Navarro (86) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-23.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois kicker James McCourt celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal as time expired in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-23.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is sacked by Wisconsin's Chris Orr (54) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan looks for an open man in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor (4) is wrapped up by Illinois defenders Sydney Brown (30) and Ayo Shogbonyo (52) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) passes downfield as Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois defender Nate Hobbs (8) takes down Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus (87) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith speaks with an official during a review in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Illinois kicker James McCourt, left, kicks the game winning field goal as time expired in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct.19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-23.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin players walk off the field as Illinois celebrates their 24-21 win in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bucky!
