Squally Canada
Cougars running back Squally Canada scores on a 2-yard run in the third quarter of BYU's 24-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

GAME BALL

Squally Canada: The BYU tailback needed only 11 carries to reach 118 rushing yards during a two-touchdown performance.

THUMBS UP

Anthony Lotti: The UW junior punter had a 63-yard effort, a career best, in the first quarter.

THUMBS DOWN

Paul Chryst: When all three phases play poorly, that lack of execution ultimately falls on the head coach and his staff.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 – touchdowns for UW tailback Taiwan Deal, his first trip to the end zone since twice against Minnesota on Nov. 28, 2015.

13 – consecutive field goals Rafael Gaglianone had made until missing a 42-yarder that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Gaglianone and Vitaly Pisetsky share the program record with 14 consecutive made field goals.

15 – years between home non-conference home losses for UW. The 41-game winning streak, which ended Saturday, began following a 23-5 loss to UNLV on Sept. 13, 2003.

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

