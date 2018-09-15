GAME BALL
Squally Canada: The BYU tailback needed only 11 carries to reach 118 rushing yards during a two-touchdown performance.
THUMBS UP
Anthony Lotti: The UW junior punter had a 63-yard effort, a career best, in the first quarter.
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the BYU Cougars, 24-21, on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
THUMBS DOWN
Paul Chryst: When all three phases play poorly, that lack of execution ultimately falls on the head coach and his staff.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 – touchdowns for UW tailback Taiwan Deal, his first trip to the end zone since twice against Minnesota on Nov. 28, 2015.
13 – consecutive field goals Rafael Gaglianone had made until missing a 42-yarder that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Gaglianone and Vitaly Pisetsky share the program record with 14 consecutive made field goals.
15 – years between home non-conference home losses for UW. The 41-game winning streak, which ended Saturday, began following a 23-5 loss to UNLV on Sept. 13, 2003.