 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 49-11 victory over Michigan Wolverines
0 comments
topical top story

Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 49-11 victory over Michigan Wolverines

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Michigan

Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson rushes past Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett in the first quarter of the Badgers' 49-11 victory over the Wolverines Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Watson carried the ball 12 times for 65 yards and two scores as No. 13 UW improved to 2-0.

 TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A quick look at the 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 49-11 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten showdown Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. 

GAME BALL

Scott Nelson: The UW safety set the tone with an interception on Michigan’s first play from scrimmage, setting up the Badgers’ first score. Nelson also had a tackle for loss.

THUMBS UP

Jalen Berger: What a debut for the UW freshman tailback. The New Jersey native led the Badgers with 87 rushing yards and scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

THUMBS DOWN

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Danny Davis: The senior wider receiver dropped two passes on what should have been relatively easy catches. Davis redeemed himself with 65 rushing yards and a score.

BY THE NUMBERS

105 — rushing yards for UW wide receivers.

129-1 — UW’s edge in total yardage in the first quarter.

28-0 — UW’s halftime lead, the exact same advantage the Badgers held at the break last season vs. the Wolverines.

Photos: Badgers put Wolverines away early

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics