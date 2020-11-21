 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 17-7 loss to Northwestern Wildcats
0 comments
topical top story

Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 17-7 loss to Northwestern Wildcats

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst answers questions from the media Saturday night after the 10th-ranked Badgers fell to the 19th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. 

A quick look at the 10th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's 17-7 loss to the 19th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten West Division showdown Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. 

GAME BALL

Pat Fitzgerald: One more win and Northwestern (5-0) will double its win total from last season. That says a lot about the Wildcats coach, who had his team ready to play in its biggest game to date in 2020.

THUMBS UP

Jalen Berger: The UW freshman tailback produced his second impressive performance in a row, finishing with 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.

THUMBS DOWN

Graham Mertz: The UW redshirt freshman quarterback struggled with two of his top targets sidelined, going 23 of 41 for 230 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

BY THE NUMBERS

1-6 — UW’s record in its last seven trips to Northwestern.

5 — interceptions this season for Northwestern redshirt freshman defensive back Brandon Joseph, who had two picks on Saturday.

17 — combined punts for the Badgers and Wildcats. Nine of those came in the third quarter.

Photos: Badgers offense stalls against Wildcats 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics