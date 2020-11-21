Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 17-7 loss to Northwestern Wildcats

A quick look at the 10th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's 17-7 loss to the 19th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten West Division showdown Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.
GAME BALL
Pat Fitzgerald: One more win and Northwestern (5-0) will double its win total from last season. That says a lot about the Wildcats coach, who had his team ready to play in its biggest game to date in 2020.
THUMBS UP
Jalen Berger: The UW freshman tailback produced his second impressive performance in a row, finishing with 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.
THUMBS DOWN
Graham Mertz: The UW redshirt freshman quarterback struggled with two of his top targets sidelined, going 23 of 41 for 230 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He also lost a fumble.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-6 — UW’s record in its last seven trips to Northwestern.
5 — interceptions this season for Northwestern redshirt freshman defensive back Brandon Joseph, who had two picks on Saturday.
17 — combined punts for the Badgers and Wildcats. Nine of those came in the third quarter.
