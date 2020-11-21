Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 17-7 loss to Northwestern Wildcats



Video: Badgers coach Paul Chryst breaks down UW's loss to Northwestern University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst answers questions from the media Saturday night after the 10th-ranked Badgers fell to the 19th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

A quick look at the 10th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's 17-7 loss to the 19th-ranked Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten West Division showdown Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

GAME BALL

Pat Fitzgerald: One more win and Northwestern (5-0) will double its win total from last season. That says a lot about the Wildcats coach, who had his team ready to play in its biggest game to date in 2020.

THUMBS UP

Jalen Berger: The UW freshman tailback produced his second impressive performance in a row, finishing with 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.

THUMBS DOWN

Graham Mertz: The UW redshirt freshman quarterback struggled with two of his top targets sidelined, going 23 of 41 for 230 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

BY THE NUMBERS