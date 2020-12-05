 Skip to main content
Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 14-6 loss to Indiana Hoosiers
Jalen Berger - UW vs. Indiana

Wisconsin freshman running back Jalen Berger carried the ball 15 times for 87 yards Saturday in the Badgers' 14-6 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A quick look at the 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's 14-6 loss to the 10th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

GAME BALL

Tom Allen: The Indiana coach has guided the Hoosiers to victories over Penn State, Michigan and UW this season. Who thought that was possible?

THUMBS UP

Jalen Berger: Another solid game for the UW freshman tailback (15 carries for 87 yards) makes it fair to wonder why he isn’t touching the ball more.

THUMBS DOWN

Chris Haering: UW’s special teams weren’t even close to being special, and that falls on the coordinator. The biggest issue? UW committed penalties on the first three kickoffs of the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 — combined points scored by UW in its last two games. That’s the Badgers’ lowest two-game total since 1991, when they were beaten by Illinois (22-6) and Michigan State (20-7) in consecutive weeks.

6 — turnovers for UW redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (four interceptions, two fumbles) in his last two games.

18 — years since Indiana had previously beaten UW, a 32-29 decision in Bloomington on Oct. 12, 2002.

Photos: Badgers come up short against Hoosiers

