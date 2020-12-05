Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 14-6 loss to Indiana Hoosiers

A quick look at the 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's 14-6 loss to the 10th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

GAME BALL

Tom Allen: The Indiana coach has guided the Hoosiers to victories over Penn State, Michigan and UW this season. Who thought that was possible?

THUMBS UP

Jalen Berger: Another solid game for the UW freshman tailback (15 carries for 87 yards) makes it fair to wonder why he isn’t touching the ball more.

THUMBS DOWN

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Chris Haering: UW’s special teams weren’t even close to being special, and that falls on the coordinator. The biggest issue? UW committed penalties on the first three kickoffs of the game.

BY THE NUMBERS