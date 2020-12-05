Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 14-6 loss to Indiana Hoosiers

A quick look at the 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's 14-6 loss to the 10th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
GAME BALL
Tom Allen: The Indiana coach has guided the Hoosiers to victories over Penn State, Michigan and UW this season. Who thought that was possible?
THUMBS UP
Jalen Berger: Another solid game for the UW freshman tailback (15 carries for 87 yards) makes it fair to wonder why he isn’t touching the ball more.
THUMBS DOWN
Chris Haering: UW’s special teams weren’t even close to being special, and that falls on the coordinator. The biggest issue? UW committed penalties on the first three kickoffs of the game.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 — combined points scored by UW in its last two games. That’s the Badgers’ lowest two-game total since 1991, when they were beaten by Illinois (22-6) and Michigan State (20-7) in consecutive weeks.
6 — turnovers for UW redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (four interceptions, two fumbles) in his last two games.
18 — years since Indiana had previously beaten UW, a 32-29 decision in Bloomington on Oct. 12, 2002.
