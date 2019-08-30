Wisconsin South Florida Football

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen, right, celebrates his touchdown with linebacker Chris Orr during the first half of the Badgers' season-opening win over South Florida on Friday night in Tampa, Fla. 

 Chris O'Meara, Associated Press

GAME BALL

Jonathan Taylor: The UW junior tailback picked up where he left off last season, producing 183 yards and four touchdowns on 18 touches.

THUMBS UP

Matt Henningsen: The sophomore defensive end returned a fumble for a touchdown and also had a sack.

Photos: Badgers cruise past Bulls as Jonathan Taylor proves nearly unstoppable

+22 
+22 
Badgers 49, Bulls 0
+22 
+22 
Badgers 49, Bulls 0
+22 
+22 
Badgers 49, Bulls 0
+22 
+22 
Badgers 49, Bulls 0
+22 
+22 
Badgers 49, Bulls 0

THUMBS DOWN

Collin Larsh: The sophomore kicker missed his first career field goal attempt, a 30-yard attempt in the third quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 — touchdowns for Taylor, the first four-TD day for the Badgers since Melvin Gordon had that many during his 408-yard rushing performance against Nebraska in 2014.

7 — consecutive losses for South Florida dating to last season.

23 — career games with at least 100 yards for Taylor, who has made 28 appearances with the Badgers.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments