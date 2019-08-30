GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: The UW junior tailback picked up where he left off last season, producing 183 yards and four touchdowns on 18 touches.
- Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
THUMBS UP
Matt Henningsen: The sophomore defensive end returned a fumble for a touchdown and also had a sack.
THUMBS DOWN
Collin Larsh: The sophomore kicker missed his first career field goal attempt, a 30-yard attempt in the third quarter.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 — touchdowns for Taylor, the first four-TD day for the Badgers since Melvin Gordon had that many during his 408-yard rushing performance against Nebraska in 2014.
7 — consecutive losses for South Florida dating to last season.
23 — career games with at least 100 yards for Taylor, who has made 28 appearances with the Badgers.
Bucky!
