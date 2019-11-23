Jonathan Taylor - Purdue Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Badgers' 45-24 win over Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. In three career games against the Boilermakers, Taylor has gained 762 yards on the ground. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A quick look at the 14th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 45-24 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Senior Day Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

GAME BALL

Jonathan Taylor: The junior tailback went over 200 yards for the third consecutive game and the 12th time in his career, finishing with 222 against the Boilermakers.

THUMBS UP

Zach Hintze: The 62-yard field goal by the UW senior kicker set a program record and gave the Badgers a big boost heading into halftime.

THUMBS DOWN

UW secondary: The Badgers allowed 326 passing yards, including five plays of 20-plus yards through the air.

BY THE NUMBERS

72.7 — UW quarterback Jack Coan’s completion percentage this season after going 15-for-19 against Purdue. The Badgers’ single-season record is 72.9 (Scott Tolzien).

606 — total yards for UW, its most in 65 games under coach Paul Chryst.

762 — rushing yards for Taylor in three career games vs. Purdue. He had 219 yards against the Boilermakers as a freshman and 321 last season.

Bucky!

