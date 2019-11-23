A quick look at the 14th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 45-24 win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Senior Day Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: The junior tailback went over 200 yards for the third consecutive game and the 12th time in his career, finishing with 222 against the Boilermakers.
THUMBS UP
Zach Hintze: The 62-yard field goal by the UW senior kicker set a program record and gave the Badgers a big boost heading into halftime.
THUMBS DOWN
UW secondary: The Badgers allowed 326 passing yards, including five plays of 20-plus yards through the air.
BY THE NUMBERS
72.7 — UW quarterback Jack Coan’s completion percentage this season after going 15-for-19 against Purdue. The Badgers’ single-season record is 72.9 (Scott Tolzien).
606 — total yards for UW, its most in 65 games under coach Paul Chryst.
762 — rushing yards for Taylor in three career games vs. Purdue. He had 219 yards against the Boilermakers as a freshman and 321 last season.