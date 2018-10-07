GAME BALL | JONATHAN TAYLOR
The UW sophomore tailback rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard score in the fourth quarter.
THUMBS UP | ZACK BAUN
The UW junior outside linebacker was active for much of the game, drawing multiple penalties on Nebraska and registering two quarterback hurries.
THUMBS DOWN | UW SECONDARY
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez torched the Badgers for 384 passing yards, the most by a UW opponent since Penn State’s Trace McSorley also had 384 in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game.
BY THE NUMBERS
9
Consecutive losses for Nebraska since its 25-24 win at Purdue on Oct. 28, 2017.
209
Receiving yards for Nebraska’s JD Spielman, the first UW opponent to top the 200-yard mark since Charles Rodgers had 206 yards on Oct. 27, 2001.
470
Rushing yards for Taylor in two career games against the Cornhuskers. He had 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-17 win at Nebraska last season.