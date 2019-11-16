Danny Davis - Wisconsin Nebraska

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis tries to break a tackle attempt by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt during the first half of the Badgers' 37-21 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

 NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A quick look at the 15th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 37-21 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten West battle Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

GAME BALL

Jonathan Taylor: With his third career 200-yard game on the ground against the Cornhuskers, Taylor powered the UW offense to a needed win. If he doesn’t return for his senior season, Taylor will finish his career with 674 career yards and seven touchdowns against Nebraska.

THUMBS UP

Collin Larsh: Rightfully criticized for missed field goals earlier this season, Larsh tied a career-high with three makes on three tries. All were from close range, but paying off drives in the red zone with points is crucial, and Larsh made it happen.

THUMBS DOWN

UW’s run defense: Nebraska racked up 273 yards on the ground, with 188 coming from Dedrick Mills and 89 coming from Adrian Martinez. Martinez gained 45 yards on a run after a punt pinned Nebraska at its 4, then after a penalty pushed the Cornhuskers back 15 yards, Mills gained 43 the next play.

BY THE NUMBERS

7.1: Yards per rush for the Badgers, led by Taylor’s 8.2

493: Yards of total offense allowed by UW, the most this season

0: Fourth-down conversions for Nebraska on three tries

Bucky!

