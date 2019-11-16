GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: With his third career 200-yard game on the ground against the Cornhuskers, Taylor powered the UW offense to a needed win. If he doesn’t return for his senior season, Taylor will finish his career with 674 career yards and seven touchdowns against Nebraska. THUMBS UP Collin Larsh: Rightfully criticized for missed field goals earlier this season, Larsh tied a career-high with three makes on three tries. All were from close range, but paying off drives in the red zone with points is crucial, and Larsh made it happen. THUMBS DOWN
UW’s run defense: Nebraska racked up 273 yards on the ground, with 188 coming from Dedrick Mills and 89 coming from Adrian Martinez. Martinez gained 45 yards on a run after a punt pinned Nebraska at its 4, then after a penalty pushed the Cornhuskers back 15 yards, Mills gained 43 the next play. BY THE NUMBERS
7.1: Yards per rush for the Badgers, led by Taylor’s 8.2 493: Yards of total offense allowed by UW, the most this season 0: Fourth-down conversions for Nebraska on three tries Photos: Wisconsin Badgers continue dominance of Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, right, and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talk before an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) fumbles the ball for a turnover against the defense of Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) returns a punt for a touchdown past Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) returns a punt for a touchdown past the Nebraska sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) returns a punt for a touchdown past the Nebraska sideline, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) celebrates with wide receiver Adam Krumholz (24) after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, center bottom, strips the ball from Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour (37) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The ball was recovered by Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) tries to break a tackle attempt by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs with the ball away from Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass behind offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) carries the ball behind tight end Jake Ferguson, left, as tight end Cormac Sampson (85) blocks Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder (18)], safety John Torchio (19) and linebacker Chris Orr (54), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) runs the ball past a tackle attempt by Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) spins during a tackle attempt by Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23), during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) extends the ball over the goal line for a touchdown against Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) extends the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) carries the ball against Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills, left, after intercepting a pass by quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) carries the ball away from Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) carries the ball away from Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
NATI HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
