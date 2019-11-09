Jonathan Taylor - UW vs. Iowa

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor breaks away for a big run late in the fourth quarter to help the Badgers put away the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A quick look at the 16th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 24-22 win over the 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

GAME BALL

Jonathan Taylor: The UW junior tailback finished with 250 rushing yards, his third-highest total with the Badgers.

THUMBS UP

Quintez Cephus: The Badgers junior wide receiver caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

THUMBS DOWN

Deron Harrell: The UW sophomore cornerback was beaten by Tyrone Tracy for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, a score that helped Iowa pull to within two points.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 — consecutive victories over Iowa for the Badgers, who have won seven of the past eight meetings between the teams.

130  rushing yards for Taylor in the fourth quarter alone.

300  rushing yards for UW, its most against Iowa since it had 420 vs. the Hawkeyes in 1999.

Bucky!

