GAME BALL
Jonathan Taylor: The UW junior tailback finished with 250 rushing yards, his third-highest total with the Badgers.
THUMBS UP
Quintez Cephus: The Badgers junior wide receiver caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.
THUMBS DOWN
Deron Harrell: The UW sophomore cornerback was beaten by Tyrone Tracy for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, a score that helped Iowa pull to within two points.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 — consecutive victories over Iowa for the Badgers, who have won seven of the past eight meetings between the teams.
130 — rushing yards for Taylor in the fourth quarter alone.
300 — rushing yards for UW, its most against Iowa since it had 420 vs. the Hawkeyes in 1999.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers hold off Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten West showdown
