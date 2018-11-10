GAME BALL
Miles Sanders: The Penn State junior running back finished with 159 yards and a touchdown, going over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
THUMBS UP
Jonathan Taylor: The sophomore tailback was the lone bright spot for UW’s anemic offense, rushing for 185 yards on 20 carries. Taylor moved into eighth place on UW’s career rushing list (3,525 yards), passing Alan Ameche, John Clay, Terrell Fletcher and Brent Moss.
The Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 22-10, on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
THUMBS DOWN
UW’s passing game: The Badgers’ 60 passing yards – Jack Coan was 9 of 20 with two interceptions – was their lowest total in a defeat since Tanner McEvoy went 8 of 24 for 50 yards in the 2014 opener against LSU.
BY THE NUMBERS
51 – career starts for UW senior left guard Michael Deiter, matching him with cornerback Sojourn Shelton for the most in program history. Deiter hasn’t missed a start in his career.
99.3 – percentage of UW’s total yards in the first half that were the results of handoffs to Taylor. He had 143 yards on 12 carries; UW’s other 11 plays in the first two quarters netted a combined one yard.
1,548 – rushing yards for Taylor on the season. He became the fourth UW player to post consecutive 1,500-yard seasons, a group that also includes Ron Dayne, Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon.