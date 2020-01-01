Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 28-27 loss to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

A quick look at the Wisconsin Badgers' 28-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday in Pasadena, California.

GAME BALL

Justin Herbert: Oregon’s senior quarterback was held in check through the air, a testament to UW’s pass rush and control of the ball in the second half. But he made plays happen with his feet, correctly reading the Badgers’ defense for three rushing scores.

THUMBS UP

Quintez Cephus: The junior receiver caught a game-high seven passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, getting his foot down in the end zone for a second-quarter score that gave UW a halftime lead.

THUMBS DOWN

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Anthony Lotti: The punter’s fumble gift-wrapped the lead for Oregon in the third quarter. He was replaced by Connor Allen after the fumble.

BY THE NUMBERS