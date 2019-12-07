GAME BALL
Justin Fields: Battling an injury, Fields was hampered as a runner and had some inaccurate passes, but he was still able to buy time and make the Badgers pay with his arm. THUMBS UP Quintez Cephus: Against one of the best secondaries in college football, the UW junior was targeted often and made crucial catches to convert third downs and set up a score with an impressive catch through contact. THUMBS DOWN
UW’s second-half pass rush: Fields had too much time in the second half, and tore up the Badgers’ secondary that was put in tough situations. BY THE NUMBERS 6: Scores in seven red-zone trips for Ohio State.
3: Consecutive Big Ten titles for the Buckeyes, the first time that’s happened since the conference title game was instituted. 2: Sacks for Ohio State, after posting 5 against UW the last time the teams played. Photos: Wisconsin Badgers can't hang with Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten title game
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan warms up before the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin for the Big Ten championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs with the ball during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs past Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (9) for a touchdown during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs past Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (9) for a touchdown during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, right, leaps past Wisconsin cornerback James Williams on his way to a touchdown during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs with the ball during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, runs with the ball as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn, right, defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, left, is congratulated by Jack Dunn after running for a touchdown during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs as Wisconsin's Eric Burrell (25), Jack Sanborn (57) and Matt Henningsen (92) defend during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is tackled by Wisconsin's Chris Orr (54) and Zack Baun (56) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs in for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates with his teammates after running for a touchdown during the first half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) runs with the ball as Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller, right, defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, left, and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, right, during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs for a touchdown during the first half against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun (56) celebrates after sacking Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) goes in for a touchdown against Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks (1) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor (9) fends off Wisconsin cornerback Semar Melvin (20) after making a catch during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch over Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (17) is tackled by Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson (2) and cornerback Caesar Williams (21) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor (9) is tackled by Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (45) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, right, looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) goes in for a touchdown during the second half against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill, top, is tackled by Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs past Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State coach Ryan Day watches during the second half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) holds the trophy following the team's 34=21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Members of the Ohio State teams celebrate after defeating Wisconsin 34-21 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) holds the trophy following the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, left, and defensive end Chase Young (2) hold the trophy following the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 34-21.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State offensive lineman Branden Bowen (76) holds the trophy as he leaves the field following the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Buckeyes 34, Badgers 21
Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast, Associated Press
Bucky!
