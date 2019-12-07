Big Ten Championship

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn, right, defends during the first half of the Buckeyes' 34-21 win over the Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

 AJ MAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A quick look at the Wisconsin Badgers' 34-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

GAME BALL

Justin Fields: Battling an injury, Fields was hampered as a runner and had some inaccurate passes, but he was still able to buy time and make the Badgers pay with his arm.

THUMBS UP

Quintez Cephus: Against one of the best secondaries in college football, the UW junior was targeted often and made crucial catches to convert third downs and set up a score with an impressive catch through contact.

THUMBS DOWN

UW’s second-half pass rush: Fields had too much time in the second half, and tore up the Badgers’ secondary that was put in tough situations.

BY THE NUMBERS

6: Scores in seven red-zone trips for Ohio State.

3: Consecutive Big Ten titles for the Buckeyes, the first time that’s happened since the conference title game was instituted.

2: Sacks for Ohio State, after posting 5 against UW the last time the teams played.

Photos: Wisconsin Badgers can't hang with Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten title game

