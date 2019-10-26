GAME BALL
Chase Young: OSU’s junior defensive end was a force that UW couldn’t stop. He had six tackles, five for loss including four sacks, and forced two fumbles that nixed any chance the Badgers had at a comeback. He’ll be the next in line of Buckeyes’ pass rushers to jump to the NFL, following Joey and Nick Bosa. THUMBS UP J.K. Dobbins: The Buckeyes pounded the Badgers’ defense with Dobbins runs until that unit broke. Dobbins racked up more yards (163) than any rusher against UW and accomplished his goal of being the best running back on the field Saturday. THUMBS DOWN Cole Van Lanen: The Badgers trusted Van Lanen to handle Young one-on-one, and while he won a few snaps, Young won more and had the game-wrecking impact the Buckeyes were hoping for. BY THE NUMBERS
264: Rushing yards for OSU, the most allowed by UW this season.
31:58: The Buckeyes’ time of possession, marking the first time this year the Badgers didn’t hold the ball longer than an opponent. 5: Sacks by both teams, including 1½ by UW sophomore Noah Burks. 7: Games in a row won against the Badgers by OSU. Photos: Ohio State Buckeyes roll over Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten showdown
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette, right, tackles Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) is tackled by Wisconsin defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, left, tries to cut up field past Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan, right, escapes the grasp of Ohio State defensive back Damon Arnette during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, right, celebrates his touchdown against Wisconsin with teammate Jeremy Ruckert during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, right, sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, left, throws a pass as offensive lineman Thayer Munford, center, blocks Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, outruns the Wisconsin defense for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, left, scores a touchdown against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins celebrates his touchdown against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State's Chase Young, left, and Jordan Fuller celebrate a fumble recovery against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Ohio State defenders Chase Young (2) and Tyreke Smith (11) cause Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan to fumble the ball on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Wisconsin defensive back Eric Burrell, left, tackles Ohio State running back Master Teague during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckeyes 38, Badgers 7
Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, left, interferes with Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Baun was called for the penalty on the play. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7.
JAY LaPRETE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bucky!
