GAME BALL
Shea Patterson: The Michigan quarterback was OK through the air (124 passing yards), but he did a lot of damage with his legs. Patterson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Michigan Wolverines 38-13 on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
THUMBS UP
T.J. Edwards: The senior linebacker was one of the lone bright spots for the Badgers, finishing with two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry.
THUMBS DOWN
Alex Hornibrook: UW needed a big game from its junior quarterback and didn’t get one. Not even close. Hornibrook finished 7 of 20 for 100 yards with two interceptions, with 12 consecutive incompletions at one point.
BY THE NUMBERS
0-2 – UW coach Paul Chryst’s record in games at Michigan. He’s 13-0 in all other Big Ten road games.
81 – yards gained on a run by Patterson on the first play of the second quarter, the second-longest by a Michigan quarterback in program history. Denard Robinson holds the record (87 yards).
728 – days since the Badgers had lost a Big Ten regular-season game, dating to a 30-23 overtime loss at home to Ohio State on Oct. 15, 2016.