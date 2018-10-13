Try 1 month for 99¢
Wisconsin Michigan Football

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs from Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly in the first half of the Wolverines' 38-13 win over the Badgers on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

 PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAME BALL

Shea Patterson: The Michigan quarterback was OK through the air (124 passing yards), but he did a lot of damage with his legs. Patterson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

THUMBS UP

T.J. Edwards: The senior linebacker was one of the lone bright spots for the Badgers, finishing with two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry.

THUMBS DOWN

Alex Hornibrook: UW needed a big game from its junior quarterback and didn’t get one. Not even close. Hornibrook finished 7 of 20 for 100 yards with two interceptions, with 12 consecutive incompletions at one point.

BY THE NUMBERS

0-2 – UW coach Paul Chryst’s record in games at Michigan. He’s 13-0 in all other Big Ten road games.

81 – yards gained on a run by Patterson on the first play of the second quarter, the second-longest by a Michigan quarterback in program history. Denard Robinson holds the record (87 yards).

728 – days since the Badgers had lost a Big Ten regular-season game, dating to a 30-23 overtime loss at home to Ohio State on Oct. 15, 2016.

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

