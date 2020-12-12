Quick hits from No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers' loss to No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes

A quick look at the 25th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 28-7 loss to the 19th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
GAME BALL
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: The senior wide receiver finished with seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns to kickstart an Iowa offense that struggled in the first half.
THUMBS UP
Andy Vujnovich: One of the few bright spots for the Badgers, the Columbus native punted nine times with a 43.7-yard average. He had a 60-yard effort and a 51-yarder that was downed at the 2.
THUMBS DOWN
Graham Mertz: The UW redshirt freshman quarterback continued his struggles, going 20 of 38 for 169 yards while throwing an interception and losing a fumble.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 — consecutive games in which UW has failed to reach double digits in points. That hadn’t happened since 1990.
9 — turnovers for the Badgers during their three-game losing streak. Quarterback Graham Mertz has accounted for eight of those giveaways (five interceptions, three lost fumbles).
13 — combined punts between the teams in the first half.
