 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quick hits from No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers' loss to No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes
0 comments
topical top story

Quick hits from No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers' loss to No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes

{{featured_button_text}}

A quick look at the 25th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 28-7 loss to the 19th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 

GAME BALL

Ihmir Smith-Marsette: The senior wide receiver finished with seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns to kickstart an Iowa offense that struggled in the first half.

THUMBS UP

Andy Vujnovich: One of the few bright spots for the Badgers, the Columbus native punted nine times with a 43.7-yard average. He had a 60-yard effort and a 51-yarder that was downed at the 2.

THUMBS DOWN

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Graham Mertz: The UW redshirt freshman quarterback continued his struggles, going 20 of 38 for 169 yards while throwing an interception and losing a fumble.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 — consecutive games in which UW has failed to reach double digits in points. That hadn’t happened since 1990.

9 — turnovers for the Badgers during their three-game losing streak. Quarterback Graham Mertz has accounted for eight of those giveaways (five interceptions, three lost fumbles).

13 — combined punts between the teams in the first half.

Photos: Badgers falter as Hawkeyes take Heartland Trophy

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics