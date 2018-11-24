Try 3 months for $3
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim is tackled by Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon during the third quarter of the Golden Gophers' 37-15 win over the Badgers on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

GAME BALL

Mohamed Ibrahim: The Golden Gophers’ redshirt freshman running back helped keep his team in a favorable down-and-distance all day. He rushed for a game-high 121 yards and scored a 10-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 that allowed Minnesota to jump out to a 10-0 lead.

THUMBS UP

P.J. Fleck: Minnesota came in with a good plan on both sides of the ball, and Fleck led the Gophers to their first win in the series since 2003.

THUMBS DOWN

Turnovers: UW fell short in many areas, but quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s four turnovers — three interceptions and a lost fumble — were particularly debilitating. Minnesota scored 24 of its 37 points off those takeaways.

BY THE NUMBERS

82 — Years since the Gophers defeated the Badgers by a larger margin in Madison than they did Saturday.

4 — Players in FBS history with back-to-back 1,900-yard rushing seasons after UW’s Jonathan Taylor accomplished the feat against Minnesota on Saturday. The others are Iowa State’s Troy Davis, TCU’s LaDainian Tomlinson and Memphis’ DeAngelo Williams.

10 — Receptions for Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis, the most for a UW player since Alex Erickson caught 10 against Illinois in 2015.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

