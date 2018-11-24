GAME BALL
Mohamed Ibrahim: The Golden Gophers’ redshirt freshman running back helped keep his team in a favorable down-and-distance all day. He rushed for a game-high 121 yards and scored a 10-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 that allowed Minnesota to jump out to a 10-0 lead.
THUMBS UP
P.J. Fleck: Minnesota came in with a good plan on both sides of the ball, and Fleck led the Gophers to their first win in the series since 2003.
THUMBS DOWN
Turnovers: UW fell short in many areas, but quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s four turnovers — three interceptions and a lost fumble — were particularly debilitating. Minnesota scored 24 of its 37 points off those takeaways.
BY THE NUMBERS
82 — Years since the Gophers defeated the Badgers by a larger margin in Madison than they did Saturday.
4 — Players in FBS history with back-to-back 1,900-yard rushing seasons after UW’s Jonathan Taylor accomplished the feat against Minnesota on Saturday. The others are Iowa State’s Troy Davis, TCU’s LaDainian Tomlinson and Memphis’ DeAngelo Williams.
10 — Receptions for Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis, the most for a UW player since Alex Erickson caught 10 against Illinois in 2015.