University of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is participating in winter conditioning workouts, a UW official confirmed Tuesday.
Bucky's 5th Quarter first reported the news, which comes after Hornibrook's long-term future became uncertain due to a recurring head injury he suffered from throughout the second half of last season.
Hornibrook missed four games and half of another due to the head injury and was cleared on two separate occasions before concussion symptoms later returned. UW coach Paul Chryst said in December that Hornibrook saw a specialist in Michigan during the season and that it was too early at that point to discuss Hornibrook's long-term future.
A three-year starter, Hornibrook enters his senior season as the Badgers' most experienced player at the position, but his uneven play in 2018 may lead UW to hold an open quarterback competition this offseason -- one that could include junior Jack Coan, true freshman Graham Mertz or others.
Hornibrook completed 59.5 percent of his passes last season for 1,532 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In five games, Coan completed 60.2 percent with 515 yards, five touchdowns and three picks.