QB Myles Burkett is Badgers' first oral commitment to 2022 recruiting class
QB Myles Burkett is Badgers' first oral commitment to 2022 recruiting class

A difficult week for the quarterback position for the University of Wisconsin got better Saturday.

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett became the first publicly known commitment of the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class, tweeting his announcement Saturday afternoon. Burkett — a consensus three-star, dual-threat quarterback — held offers from a handful of Group of Five teams and UW was his lone Power Five offer to this point.

Burkett’s Franklin team went 5-1 this fall, with Burkett throwing for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns on 63.1% completions. He added 207 yards and a touchdown rushing, according to his Hudl page.

Earlier this week, the State Journal confirmed reports that UW quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr was leaving for the offensive coordinator job at Colorado State. 

Burkett’s commitment gets the ball rolling for the Badgers after a slow start to recruiting the 2022 class.

At this time last year, the Badgers had eight prospects orally committed to the 2021 class, including prizes like four-star linemen JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, and four-star safety Hunter Wohler.

UW would’ve have a standout 2022 recruit already in Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen, but he reclassified to the 2021 class.

Burkett — who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 205 pounds — has won the offensive player of the year award twice in the Southeast Conference. He brings a blend of mobility and accuracy to the QB spot, oftentimes using designed rollouts as the Badgers have shown in recent years.

The Badgers typically only bring in one quarterback per class, so there’s a good chance Burkett will be the only QB in the 2022 group.

Burkett also tweeted an image Saturday encouraging the a group of four in-state linemen — Joe Brunner (OT, Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee), Isaac Hamm (DE, Sun Prairie), Carson Hinzman (OL, Saint Croix Central, Hammond),  and Billy Schrauth (OT/DT, St. Mary’s Springs, Fond du Lac) — to commit to UW as well. 

