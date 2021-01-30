QB Myles Burkett is Badgers' first oral commitment to 2022 recruiting class

A difficult week for the quarterback position for the University of Wisconsin got better Saturday.

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett became the first publicly known commitment of the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class, tweeting his announcement Saturday afternoon. Burkett — a consensus three-star, dual-threat quarterback — held offers from a handful of Group of Five teams and UW was his lone Power Five offer to this point.

Burkett’s Franklin team went 5-1 this fall, with Burkett throwing for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns on 63.1% completions. He added 207 yards and a touchdown rushing, according to his Hudl page.

Earlier this week, the State Journal confirmed reports that UW quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr was leaving for the offensive coordinator job at Colorado State.

Burkett’s commitment gets the ball rolling for the Badgers after a slow start to recruiting the 2022 class.

At this time last year, the Badgers had eight prospects orally committed to the 2021 class, including prizes like four-star linemen JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, and four-star safety Hunter Wohler.

UW would’ve have a standout 2022 recruit already in Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen, but he reclassified to the 2021 class.