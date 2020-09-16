Public Heath Madison and Dane County: 42 positive COVID-19 tests came from Badgers football team

UW’s athletic department has not shared COVID-19 test results broken down by team or date, opting to share the cumulative number of positive tests. The athletic department’s latest figures, released Sept. 10, stated that 83 of 734 student-athletes have tested positive since workouts began on campus in June.

“We’ve already seen a record number of cases from the UW campus just from students moving in,” Dan County Executive Joe Parisi said. "While we all love our football Saturdays, the festivities that come with them are going to serve as new spreading events within our community. We have a lot of sick UW students right now — 88% of those who have tested positive are reporting symptoms — and this is before the weather gets colder and flu season arrives."