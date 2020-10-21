Protecting the ball key for QB Graham Mertz, Badgers against Illinois

“They know their scheme well. They do a nice job of mixing things, but they know their scheme well, they know how to play off of it and they have some headsy players that made a lot of plays for them last year.”

Illinois will surely be looking to replicate the turnovers they forced against the Badgers last season. UW lost two fumbles and threw an interception, with the final two of those three turnovers giving the Illini the extra chances they needed on offense to complete the comeback.

Leading 23-14 midway through the fourth, the Badgers had the ball at Illinois’ 25-yard line when Jonathan Taylor took a handoff and ran inside the 20 before being stood up and stripped of the ball. Illinois scored four plays later to make it a two-point game. With under three minutes remaining, quarterback Jack Coan’s pass intended for Jake Ferguson was picked off near midfield.

Illinois got to the Badgers’ 21 before kicking the winning field goal as time expired.

UW will have new faces in a number of the ball-handling positions, including redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz. Ball security has been a repeated coaching point throughout preseason practices and this week as Mertz and the Badgers prepare for the Illini.

