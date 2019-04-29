After the University of Wisconsin football team completed its final spring practice Friday, the State Journal took a look at what the Badgers’ depth chart may look like this fall.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
1. Jack Coan, Jr.
2. Graham Mertz, Fr.
RUNNING BACK
Early downs:
1. Jonathan Taylor, Jr.
2. Nakia Watson, R-Fr.
Passing downs:
1. Garrett Groshek, Jr.
2. Brady Schipper, R-Fr.
FULLBACK
1. Mason Stokke, Jr.
2. John Chenal, So.
WIDE RECEIVER
1. A.J. Taylor, Sr., and Danny Davis, Jr.
2. Kendric Pryor, Jr., and Jack Dunn, Jr.
TIGHT END
1. Jake Ferguson, So.
2. Luke Benzschawel, Jr.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left tackle:
1. Cole Van Lanen, Jr.
2. Tyler Beach, So.
Left guard:
1. Jason Erdmann, Sr.
2. David Moorman, Sr. OR Josh Seltzner, So.
Center:
1. Tyler Biadasz, Jr.
2. Jason Erdmann, Sr. OR Kayden Lyles, So.
Right guard:
1. Kayden Lyles, So.
2. David Moorman, Sr. OR Josh Seltzner, So.
Right tackle:
1. Logan Bruss, So.
2. David Moorman, Sr.
OFFENSIVE NOTES
QB: Coan will enter fall camp as the clear favorite to become UW’s next starter. The Badgers’ other three quarterbacks all had their moments this spring, but Mertz certainly looks the most likely to challenge Coan in August.
RB: Bradrick Shaw, Isaac Guerendo and even true freshman Julius Davis could compete with Watson to be Taylor’s direct backup this season.
FB: Chenal received a ton of reps with Stokke out for most of this spring. The two could find themselves in a position battle this fall.
WR: Taylor, Davis and Pryor can all be considered starters. Aron Cruickshank or Adam Krumholz could ultimately earn the final spot in UW’s two-deep.
OL: Moorman could fill in at any spot if needed. Five-star tackle Logan Brown may be capable of competing for a two-deep spot upon arriving in Madison this summer.
Lyles played defensive end last season before moving back to the offensive line.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
1. Isaiahh Loudermilk, Jr., and Garrett Rand, Jr.
2. Matt Henningsen, So., and David Pfaff, Sr.
NOSE TACKLE
1. Bryson Williams, So.
2. Gunnar Roberge, Sr.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
1. Zack Baun, Sr., and Noah Burks, Jr.
2. Izayah Green-May, So., and Christian Bell, Jr.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
1. Chris Orr, Sr., and Jack Sanborn, So.
2. Leo Chenal, Fr., and Mike Maskalunas, Jr.
CORNERBACK
1. Caesar Williams, Jr., and Faion Hicks, So.
2. Rachad Wildgoose, So., and Deron Harrell, So.
SAFETY
1. Scott Nelson, So., and Eric Burrell, Jr.
2. Collin Wilder, Jr., and Reggie Pearson, R-Fr.
DEFENSIVE NOTES
DE: Redshirt freshman Isaiah Mullens could compete with Pfaff for two-deep spot.
OLB: Green-May is currently running with the first team in nickel packages over Burks, although it’s difficult to know exactly where Bell stands after he sat out the entire spring. Tyler Johnson could also compete for playing time.
CB: A number of players — particularly Wildgoose — will still challenge Williams and Hicks for a starting spot. Madison Cone, Donte Burton and Alex Smith could also see playing time for what may be the Badgers’ deepest position group.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
1. Collin Larsh, So.
2. Zach Hintze, Sr.
PUNTER
1. Anthony Lotti, Sr.
2. Connor Allen, Sr., OR Conor Schlichting, So.
KICKOFFS
1. Zach Hintze, Sr.
2. Collin Larsh, So.
LONG SNAPPER
1. Adam Bay, Jr.
2. Josh Bernhagen, Jr.
KICKOFF RETURN
1. Aron Cruickshank, So.
2. Kendric Pryor, Jr.
PUNT RETURN
1. Jack Dunn, Jr.
2. Danny Davis, Jr.