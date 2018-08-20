Try 1 month for 99¢
Alex Hornibrook-projected depth chart

Wisconsin's Alex Hornibrook throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin football team held its final fall camp practice open to the media Saturday night. Here’s an educated guess at what the Badgers’ depth chart may look like with only 11 days until their season opener against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

1) Alex Hornibrook

2) Jack Coan

Running back

1) Jonathan Taylor

2) Chris James OR Taiwan Deal

Fullback

1) Alec Ingold

2) Coy Wanner

Wide receiver

1) A.J. Taylor and Danny Davis

2) Kendric Pryor and Aron Cruickshank

Tight end

1) Zander Neuville

2) Kyle Penniston

Left tackle

1) Jon Dietzen

2) Cole Van Lanen

Left guard

1) Michael Deiter

2) Jason Erdmann

Center

1) Tyler Biadasz

2) Jason Erdmann

Right guard

1) Beau Benzschawel

2) Micah Kapoi

Right tackle

1) David Edwards

2) Cole Van Lanen

OFFENSIVE NOTES

— Deal may be the more direct, early-down backup to Taylor at running back while James takes the lead on passing downs.

— UW often uses sets with multiple tight ends, and redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson (not listed) could play a big role at the position this season.

— Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said last week that Cole Van Lanen is still battling to start at left tackle, although Dietzen has taken the bulk of first-team reps during camp when healthy.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

1) Isaiahh Loudermilk and Kayden Lyles

2) Matt Henningsen and Aaron Vopal

Nose tackle

1) Olive Sagapolu

2) Bryson Williams

Outside linebacker

1) Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun

2) Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell

Inside linebacker

1) T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly

2) Chris Orr and Mike Maskalunas

Cornerback

1) Caesar Williams and Dontye Carriere-Williams

2) Faion Hicks and Deron Harrell OR Madison Cone

Strong safety

1) D’Cota Dixon

2) Patrick Johnson

Free safety

1) Scott Nelson

2) Reggie Pearson

DEFENSIVE NOTES

— Loudermilk will likely miss the start of the season, pushing Henningsen into a starting role

— Multiple players may still be fighting for the fourth spot at inside or outside linebacker, including Griffin Grady (ILB), Mason Stokke (ILB), Jack Sanborn (ILB) and Arrington Farrar (OLB).

— Carriere-Williams took mostly second-team reps throughout the final week of practices that were open to the media and very well may be listed as a backup when the official depth chart is released Sunday. Hicks joined Williams on the first team during practice last week, while Harrell was the next man in when UW went to nickel packages.

— Safety Eric Burrell could miss out on the two-deep, but he’s taken first-team reps in UW’s package that includes three safeties and one cornerback.

SPECIALISTS

Kicker

1) Rafael Gaglianone

2) Collin Larsh

Punter

1) Anthony Lotti

2) Connor Allen

Long snapper

1) Adam Bay

2) Josh Bernhagen

Kickoff specialist

1) Zach Hintze

2) P.J. Rosowski

Kickoff returner

1) Kendric Pryor

2) Aron Cruickshank

Punt returner

1) Danny Davis

2) Jack Dunn

SPECIALIST NOTES

— Gaglianone has missed much of fall camp due to injury, opening the possibility for Larsh to contribute this season.

— Pryor confirmed Monday that he’s currently the Badgers’ No. 1 option at kickoff returner.

3
2
3
0
2

Tags

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments