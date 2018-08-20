The University of Wisconsin football team held its final fall camp practice open to the media Saturday night. Here’s an educated guess at what the Badgers’ depth chart may look like with only 11 days until their season opener against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
1) Alex Hornibrook
2) Jack Coan
Running back
1) Jonathan Taylor
2) Chris James OR Taiwan Deal
Fullback
1) Alec Ingold
2) Coy Wanner
Wide receiver
1) A.J. Taylor and Danny Davis
2) Kendric Pryor and Aron Cruickshank
Tight end
1) Zander Neuville
2) Kyle Penniston
Left tackle
1) Jon Dietzen
2) Cole Van Lanen
Left guard
1) Michael Deiter
2) Jason Erdmann
Center
1) Tyler Biadasz
2) Jason Erdmann
Right guard
1) Beau Benzschawel
2) Micah Kapoi
Right tackle
1) David Edwards
2) Cole Van Lanen
OFFENSIVE NOTES
— Deal may be the more direct, early-down backup to Taylor at running back while James takes the lead on passing downs.
— UW often uses sets with multiple tight ends, and redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson (not listed) could play a big role at the position this season.
— Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said last week that Cole Van Lanen is still battling to start at left tackle, although Dietzen has taken the bulk of first-team reps during camp when healthy.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
1) Isaiahh Loudermilk and Kayden Lyles
2) Matt Henningsen and Aaron Vopal
Nose tackle
1) Olive Sagapolu
2) Bryson Williams
Outside linebacker
1) Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun
2) Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell
Inside linebacker
1) T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly
2) Chris Orr and Mike Maskalunas
Cornerback
1) Caesar Williams and Dontye Carriere-Williams
2) Faion Hicks and Deron Harrell OR Madison Cone
Strong safety
1) D’Cota Dixon
2) Patrick Johnson
Free safety
1) Scott Nelson
2) Reggie Pearson
DEFENSIVE NOTES
— Loudermilk will likely miss the start of the season, pushing Henningsen into a starting role
— Multiple players may still be fighting for the fourth spot at inside or outside linebacker, including Griffin Grady (ILB), Mason Stokke (ILB), Jack Sanborn (ILB) and Arrington Farrar (OLB).
— Carriere-Williams took mostly second-team reps throughout the final week of practices that were open to the media and very well may be listed as a backup when the official depth chart is released Sunday. Hicks joined Williams on the first team during practice last week, while Harrell was the next man in when UW went to nickel packages.
— Safety Eric Burrell could miss out on the two-deep, but he’s taken first-team reps in UW’s package that includes three safeties and one cornerback.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker
1) Rafael Gaglianone
2) Collin Larsh
Punter
1) Anthony Lotti
2) Connor Allen
Long snapper
1) Adam Bay
2) Josh Bernhagen
Kickoff specialist
1) Zach Hintze
2) P.J. Rosowski
Kickoff returner
1) Kendric Pryor
2) Aron Cruickshank
Punt returner
1) Danny Davis
2) Jack Dunn
SPECIALIST NOTES
— Gaglianone has missed much of fall camp due to injury, opening the possibility for Larsh to contribute this season.
— Pryor confirmed Monday that he’s currently the Badgers’ No. 1 option at kickoff returner.