Primetime start for Wisconsin football highlights announced kickoff times

The University of Wisconsin football program received more clarity about its 2022 schedule on Thursday.

Three entities — the Big Ten Network (BTN), ESPN and FOX Sports — unveiled television coverage for the conference’s first three weeks of the season, along with other particular contests played later in 2022 via a release from the Big Ten Conference.

UW’s Sept. 3 season opener against Illinois State will be under the lights of a renovated Camp Randall Stadium with a 6 p.m. start and televised on FS1. The Badgers welcome Washington State the following week for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX (Ch. 47).

BTN will televise the program’s final non-conference matchup against New Mexico State at 2:30 p.m. on Sept 17.

It was previously announced a marquee meeting with Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 24 would air on ABC (Ch. 27). The time will be announced at a later date.

Information on three other contests also became public.

The homecoming game against Purdue will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. The Badgers will play at either 2:30 or 3 p.m. against Northwestern and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks prior on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, respectively. The designated network for all three are to be determined.

Start times of each conference program's homecoming games, the Big Ten Championship Game, and bowl contests to be seen on ESPN also were disclosed in the release.

The Big Ten Championship Game will be played at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and broadcast on FOX (Ch. 47).

“Television designations not announced for homecoming contests will be released at a later date and may be carried on Big Ten Network, ESPN Networks, FOX or FS1,” the release said.

