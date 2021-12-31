'Pride factor': Wisconsin football's defense broke this 70-year-old program record this season

LAS VEGAS — Senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense spoke often about being special.
A 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl wasn’t quite how the Badgers (9-4) imagined the season ending, but the defense made history in the process of finishing the season with a win.
UW’s defense allowed 64.8 yards rushing per game this season, breaking a 50-year-old program record. The 1951 Badgers allowed 66.8 yards per game on the ground during a nine-game season. The program’s record for teams that played double-digit games was the 88.2 yards rushing allowed per game in 2009 (13-game season).
This season's team is the first UW team to play double-digit games and not allow more than 1,000 yards rushing.
“We knew what this defense could’ve been, we knew that we were special,” Sanborn said. “We wanted to make history. We wanted to be one of those defenses that people look back on and go, ‘Oh, those guys were great. Those guys got after it.’ It took every day, it took hard work. It starts with the coaches, it starts with their plan, then it came down to the players. It’s been so much fun to be part of.”
UW only allowed four opponents to eclipse 100 yards rushing — Michigan, Army, Northwestern and Nebraska — and went 3-1 in those contests.
“It’s a huge pride factor,” junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal said. “A good defense needs to stop the run. We took pride in that every single day in the offseason, every single day in the season, practice, wherever it was, we took pride in it.”
Chenal had a team-high nine tackles Thursday, while Sanborn had two.
The defense also had the fifth-best third-down percentage for UW teams since 1981. UW entered the Las Vegas Bowl with a chance to break that record as well, but ASU went 7 of 13 on third down, mostly on scrambles by quarterback Jayden Daniels.
There are still 11 bowl/playoff games to be played this season, but the Badgers have a chance to be the No. 1 defense in terms of total yards allowed per game in the FBS. After allowing ASU 219 total yards, UW’s average dropped to 239.1, which gives it a 15-yard edge on second-place Georgia, which is in the College Football Playoff and could play two more games.
“A lot of talk on the sideline while the game is going on is you’ve got to secure that No. 1 defense in the country,” senior outside linebacker Noah Burks said. “That’s what our motivation was throughout the game.”
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, left, and linebacker Noah Burks, right, sack Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)