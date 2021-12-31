'Pride factor': Wisconsin football's defense broke this 50-year-old program record this season

“It’s a huge pride factor,” junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal said. “A good defense needs to stop the run. We took pride in that every single day in the offseason, every single day in the season, practice, wherever it was, we took pride in it.”
Chenal had a team-high nine tackles Thursday, while Sanborn had two.
The defense also had the fifth-best third-down percentage for UW teams since 1981. UW entered the Las Vegas Bowl with a chance to break that record as well, but ASU went 7 of 13 on third down, mostly on scrambles by quarterback Jayden Daniels.
There are still 11 bowl/playoff games to be played this season, but the Badgers have a chance to be the No. 1 defense in terms of total yards allowed per game in the FBS. After allowing ASU 219 total yards, UW’s average dropped to 239.1, which gives it a 15-yard edge on second-place Georgia, which is in the College Football Playoff and could play two more games.
“A lot of talk on the sideline while the game is going on is you’ve got to secure that No. 1 defense in the country,” senior outside linebacker Noah Burks said. “That’s what our motivation was throughout the game.”
Photos: Wisconsin closes season with win over Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl
Members of the military hold up a flag before the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) attempts to jump over Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards speaks with his players during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) attempts to jump over Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) runs against Arizona State during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton (6) makes a catch against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton (6) runs against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton (6) runs against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin wide receiver Jack Dunn, left, celebrates after tight end Jake Ferguson, right, scored a touchdown against Arizona State during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin players celebrate after fullback John Chenal (44) scored a touchdown against Arizona State during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen (4) catches a pass over Arizona State defensive back Keon Markham (13) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen (4) catches a pass against Arizona State defensive back Keon Markham (13) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) runs in for a touchdown against Arizona State during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) runs against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
The Wisconsin band sits in the stands during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs against Arizona State during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against Wisconsin during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State running back Daniyel Ngata (4) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, left, and linebacker Noah Burks, right, sack Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball away before getting taken down by Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) tackles Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) sacks Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) tackles Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (19) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin cornerback Dean Engram (6) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green II sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws against Arizona State during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
The Wisconsin band performs during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
The Wisconsin band performs during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) holds up the trophy after Wisconsin defeated Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin players celebrate after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin players celebrate after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talk after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, left, and Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) speak after the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) embraces Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) after defeating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst celebrates after his team defeated Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas.
