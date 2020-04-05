Prep boys track: Badgers football recruit Jackson Acker hoping for a chance to throw the discus this spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jackson Acker can’t wait to play football for the University of Wisconsin in the fall of 2021.

Right now, though, the Verona junior’s biggest hope is to throw the discus in a competition that counts for the Wildcats’ boys track and field team.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Acker is the definition of an athlete. As a sophomore in 2019, he placed second in the WIAA Division 1 state meet with a discus throw of 171-5, and added a ninth-place finish in the shot put (52-4).

Later that month, he committed to the Badgers’ football program — and rushed for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in just eight games for the Wildcats as a junior running back.

Acker said when he was officially invited to commit to the Badger, his decision was easy.

“The coaches brought me up to Coach (Paul) Chryst’s office, and it was really emotional at the time,” Acker said. “It was everything that I wanted.”

And now, working out alone due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has closed schools and cut off athletic practices and competitions across the area, state and country, Acker is focusing on getting better.