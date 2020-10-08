Players' parents not allowed at Badgers home opener due to surge of COVID-19

“It’s unfortunate that circumstances will no longer allow us to invite families to attend, but we support this decision and know that the safety of our students, staff and community has to be our top priority,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in the statement. “We know Badger games are usually a time when we can come together, but right now we are urging everyone to watch our games safely and responsibly.”

During the Joint Campus Area Committee meeting, concerns of gatherings around the stadium and in the city were voiced, as those gatherings could continue to spread COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) applauded the university’s decision in a release.

“As Wisconsin emerges as a COVID hotspot in the country, adding over 16,000 new cases in the last week alone with a 7-day positivity rate of 17%, the University is taking the right step to protect the health of all Wisconsinites,” Pocan said.

“We applaud their renewed dedication to the health and safety of UW students, surrounding communities and the people of Wisconsin as our local government works to contain this pandemic. We all have a duty to work together during this time to ensure that our actions don’t harm others. We must continue practicing social distancing, limiting indoor gatherings and most importantly wearing a mask. Together, Wisconsin can beat this pandemic—go Badgers.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.