Penn State doc: About a third of COVID-19 positive athletes in Big Ten had myocarditis

About one-third of the Big Ten Conference athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 also showed signs of myocarditis.

This information comes from Penn State director of athletic medicine Wayne Sebastianelli, who spoke at a State College Area school board of directors meeting Monday. It was first reported by the Centre Daily Times.

Risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can be fatal if not managed properly, was one of the factors in the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports and attempt to play them in the spring.

“When we looked at our COVID-positive athletes, whether they were symptomatic or not, 30 to roughly 35 percent of their heart muscles (are) inflamed,” Sebastianelli told the board. “And we really just don’t know what to do with it right now. It’s still very early in the infection. Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten’s decision to sort of put a hiatus on what’s happening.”

Myocarditis can weaken the heart, leading to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and death.